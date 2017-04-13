StyleCaster
Share

So Feather Eyebrows Are Trending and We Have Some Feelings

What's hot
StyleCaster

So Feather Eyebrows Are Trending and We Have Some Feelings

Lauren Caruso
by
Feather Eyebrows
Photo: Imaxtree

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

So, um, feather brows are a thing now? [Marie Clarie]

Sheryl Sandberg talks about how her life changed after her husband’s death. [Time]

How Dia & Co is filling the very obvious void in plus-size fashion. [Racked]

Your everything guide to buying an “It” item like a Gucci belt before it becomes old news. [Fashionista]

Ugh: Glitter undercuts are here just in time for festival season. [Cosmo]

This is the oddly intriguing science behind how we learn to exclude people. [The Cut]

In the mood for a #tbt? Take a peek at the evolution of Drew Barrymore throughout the years. [Us Weekly]

MORE: Rita Ora’s Exact Diet and Exercise Routine Is Insane

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share