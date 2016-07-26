The FDA Takes Action After Receiving an Alarming Number of Complaints About WEN

A handful of people experiencing an allergic reaction from a beauty product does not an epidemic make, but more than 21,000 official complaints of “hair loss, hair breakage, balding, itching, and rash” just might. As of July 7, the Food and Drug Administration has received 127 reports of this nature from consumers who’ve used the WEN by Chaz Dean cleansing conditioners, the most the agency has ever received for a single cosmetic hair product—and over 20,000 additional complaints made directly to Chaz Dean Inc. and distributor Guthy-Renker.

And so the FDA has issued a formal safety alert, which states that a possible cause for the “adverse events” has yet to be determined, but that consumers should be aware of potential reactions to the cleansing conditioner products and bring it to the attention of a physician should they arise. This new warning backs up a class-action lawsuit against WEN, in which more than 200 women in 40 states allege that the WEN formula caused “severe and possibly permanent damage” to their hair.

Linda Katz, director of the FDA’s Office of Cosmetics and Colors, explained in an interview with NPR that the agency doesn’t approve cosmetics before they go on the market (beyond setting limits for bacteria in cosmetics and hygiene products), but it does monitor consumer complaints to decide whether a product warrants an investigation.

Dermatologists who contributed to the report say that hair care products can cause these sorts of symptoms due to allergy triggers or unrelated scalp problems, but it’s the sheer number of complaints that makes WEN worth investigating. A spokesperson for Chaz Dean, the brand’s founder, told NPR in an email that the company stands behind its products, and that “the brand has consistently cooperated with the FDA and will continue to do so.” The full statement, below:

“The Wen by Chaz Dean family cares deeply about everyone’s hair health. We encourage people who inquire about any hair issues to seek qualified medical assistance because it is a complex topic. WEN® by Chaz Dean is safe, and millions of bottles have been sold over the last 16 years. We have consistently cooperated with the FDA and will continue to do so. We love our brand and our customers. Through this experience, we have learned that there is an immediate need for more education about hair health and common hair concerns in the industry, unrelated to Wen. There is no evidence that WEN products cause hair loss and the ingredients and formulations meet or exceed safety and quality standards set by the cosmetics industry. We stand behind them.”

No word yet on whether Dean’s beloved retrievers, who he grooms with the products, have suffered any adverse effects.