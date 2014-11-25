Oh, Joy: Every Movie Theater, Pizza Place, and Chain Has to Post Calorie Counts

Gone are the days of ordering a large popcorn with butter at the movies and eating it in ignorant bliss. The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it’ll require chain restaurants, movie theaters and pizza joints across the country to post calorie counts on their menus. Let that sink in for a sec.

Obviously, the intent behind the new requirement is positive—the goal is to help combat the country’s obesity epidemic by showing us how many calories lurk in things we eat every day, accoring to the New York Times—but it sure does suck.

As the Times pointed out, the new mandate means business—more so than consumer health advocates had expected—covering food in vending machines and amusement parks, as well as certain prepared foods in supermarkets. As for which chains have to participate in full caloric disclosure, it’s the ones with 2o locations or more, including KFC, Subway, Applebee’s and The Cheesecake Factory.

Another bit of bad news? You won’t be immune from calorie counts if you hit up a sit-down chain restaurant to just have a few drinks, either. Boozy beverages—which reportedly hadn’t been part of an earlier proposal—will also have to disclose calorie counts, although drinks ordered at the bar won’t. (Not such a bad thing, considering a TGI Friday’s giant frozen mudslide, for example, contains 1,100 calories.)

The new rules will be implemented this time next year, and they’ll most likely face pushback from some folks in the food industry, but the truth is, they really do work. Who among us hasn’t rethought that [fill in the chain-restaurant dish here] after seeing it has 800 more calories than you thought?

Do calorie counts make a difference in your orders? Weigh in below!