Our Favorite Young Hollywood Beauties On The Red Carpet

While Jennifer Lawrence was the obvious beauty at The Hunger Games premiere, there was another young starlet that literally took our breath away — Miss Amandla Stenberg. Ever since we noticed how well-dressed and poised Amandla was on the red carpet, we couldn’t help but notice how other leading young ladies presented themselves in the public eye. Included with Amandla in our top three favorite young beauties is Kiernan Shipka from Mad Men and Ariel Winter from Modern Family — all equally adorable.

All three of these ladies aren’t afraid of a little blush or lipstick, but still manage to keep it age appropriate (props to their stylists).

Kiernan appeared on the Mad Men red carpet premiere event looking like a young Emma Watson (in our minds). Her sheer blush and pink gloss was prim and pristine and kept her looking like the 12-year-old that she is.

Meanwhile, Amandla looked fresh faced and polished with her curly bob and hot pink lip. Bonus, being a young girl after our own hearts, Amandla tweeted this photo of her pre-red carpet manicure. We are going to predict it’s Chanel’s “Sky Line” polish — because she just looks like a Chanel kind of girl.

Ariel, TV’s resident funny pre-teen, ditches her on-screen glasses for a more mature look when she makes red carpet appearances. We are particularly big fans of this side-braid, ponytail combo. Plus, her frosted pink lip is the perfect accessory for this young look.