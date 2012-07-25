Our Favorite Nail Polish Color Combinations

Tired of just wearing one color on your nails? Mix it up! Summer is an excellent time to play with color, and with nail art remaining intensely popular, the opportunities are endless.
While some of the colors are more monochromatic, there are pairs that you would never expect to see combined on one hand — let alone one nail! Whether it’s for a backyard barbecue or a day at the beach, we found the perfect color combinations to inspire your next nail art designs.
A white nail polish always be should be a staple in your collection, since it allows you to pretty much use any color and create any design. Also, try out gray and plum, which are great fall transition colors. We even found that a light minty green looks great with a bold orange polish.
Check out the slideshow to see which nail polish combinations we can’t wait to try out!
Click through to see the best nail polish color combinations out there!
Backyard BBQ: A light blue with a touch of glitter goes perfectly with this bold red. Try using the red as an accent color, with all of your other nails blue. (Essie Bikini So Teeny, $8, Ulta.com; OPI Red My Fortune Cookie, $8, OPI.com)
Wedding: A barely-there pink combined with a touch of glitter is perfect for a wedding. It sparkles and will go with any outfit. (NARS Nail Polish in Arabesque, $18, Sephora.com; Essie in A Crewed Interest, $8, Ulta.com)
Girl's Night Out: Use a gold glitter ombre tip on top of a deep berry polish for a elegant nail design. (Julep Nail Vernis in Ellen, $14, Sephora.com; butter LONDON Nail Polish in West End Wonderland, $14, Sephora.com)
Vacation: These hot colors were seen all over the Spring runways. They also are great for vacation colors, since they different than the typical colors you would wear to the office. (L'Oreal Colour Riche Nail Polish in Tweet Me, $5.99, Ulta.com; OPI in Rumple Wiggins, $8, OPI.com)
Music Festival: A light mint green goes surprisingly well with this bold orange. Try a chevron design on your nails next time you head out to a music festival or concert. (Illamasqua Nail Varnish in Milf, $14, Sephora.com; L'Oreal Colour Riche in Boozy Brunch, $5.99, Ulta.com)
Beach Day: Try a nude nail with a thin neon color outlining for a subtle pop of color. (RGB Nail Polish, $16, Rgbcosmetics.com; Essie in Punchy Pink, $8, Ulta.com)
Date Night: Combining this creamy sky blue with a deep navy to create an ombre nail is perfect for a night out on the town. (Julep Nail Vernis in Taylor, $14, Sephora.com; OPI in Roadhouse Blues, $8, Opi.com)
Bridal Shower: Coral and teal are hot colors this season. Incorporate them into your look with these fun and bright nail polishes. (Scotch Naturals in Leprechaun Lynch, $14.99, Scotchnaturals.com; Chanel Nail Le Vernis in May, $26, Chanel.com)
Birthday Party: Using white as a base cost gives you endless options for nail art. Add colorful dots with a bright color for the appearance of confetti nails. (NARS in Ecume, $18, Sephora.com; butter LONDON in Macbeth, $14, Sephora.com)
Fall Transition: Not only are a plum and gray combination great for the summer, but they will take you into the fall season that is rounding the corner. (Dolce & Gabbana Intense Nail Lacquer in Passione, $20, Saks.com; Scotch Naturals in Stone Fence, $14.99, Scotchnaturals.com)