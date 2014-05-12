Melt-Proof Beauty: Meet Our New Favorite Lip and Cheek Stains

Summer is almost here and it’s time to lighten up: your wardrobe, your skin care, and most certainly that makeup bag. We don’t just mean it’s time to clean it out (although, yeah, we kind of are) but it’s time for lighter products, ones that don’t feel like you’re carrying the weight of winter on your face. Because, aren’t you breaking a sweat thinking about heavy foundations and blushes right now? We are.
One of the lightest, easiest makeup bag essentials for spring and summer is the lip and cheek stain. A quick way to add a flush to your cheeks AND a good tint to your lips, they’re a beauty secret weapon for a fresh-faced look in seconds flat. They’re light, they’re easy, and, once applied they will not budge. Ready to pick your favorite for the coming season? Ladies and gentlemen, meet the fabulous stains…
More From Beauty High:
Fake It Until You Make It: A Perfectly Traced, Bold Lip
Lipstick Layering 101: How to Combine Layers Like a Pro
Beauty Recipe: Pastel Makeup
Chalky or matte is not really the name of the game come summer. This dewy cheek and lip stain delivers a gorgeous glow with the right amount of color.
Sonia Kashuk Dewy Luxe Lip and Cheek Balm, $9.99, Target.com
It plumps, blurs imperfections, and self-sharpens. See also: the name is positively delightful. We're sold.
FLOWER Kiss Me Twice Lip & Cheek Chubby, $9.98, Walmart.com
Non-drying, skin-loving and oh-so-pretty, this natural butter and roseflower wax stain will soothe and smooth as it delivers gorgeous, even color for all skin tones.
Jane Iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain in Forever Pink, $25, JaneIredale.com
Powered by hydrating and skin-loving argan oil, this soothing lip and cheek stain delivers gentle color while it soothes and sinks in for a better complexion.
Josie Maran Argan Infinity Lip and Cheek Creamy Oil, $32, Sephora.com
This gorgeous whipped formula goes on smooth for beautifully-blushed lips and cheeks that's girly-glam in all the right ways.
Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Baby Doll Kiss & Blush Lips & Cheeks, $40, Sephora.com
Slick this on cheeks and blend quickly, then touch up your lips and leave the house with confidence: your makeup is glam, gorgeous, and it's going to stay put.
mark Gloss Gorgeous Stay On Lip Stain, $11, meetmark.com
This universally-flattering pearl pink is powered by the fabulous yumberry (yep, it's a real thing) which contains the highest number of the most potent antioxidants around. It'll deliver color AND better skin with time.
Stila Cosmetics Yumberry Crush Lip and Cheek Stain, $24, Stilacosmetics.com
Long-wearing and perfect for the active gal, this gorgeous gel stain blends quickly and gives you a beautiful look that will you all the right attention.
VINCENT LONGO Lip and Cheek Gel Stain, $22.50, Amazon.com
This soft lip stain leaves skin lightly flushed along with lips that look dewy and hydrated. In short, this is date night perfection.
Shu Uemura Tint In Gelato Lip and Cheek Stain, $28, ShuUemura-USA.com