Melt-Proof Beauty: Meet Our New Favorite Lip and Cheek Stains

Summer is almost here and it’s time to lighten up: your wardrobe, your skin care, and most certainly that makeup bag. We don’t just mean it’s time to clean it out (although, yeah, we kind of are) but it’s time for lighter products, ones that don’t feel like you’re carrying the weight of winter on your face. Because, aren’t you breaking a sweat thinking about heavy foundations and blushes right now? We are.

One of the lightest, easiest makeup bag essentials for spring and summer is the lip and cheek stain. A quick way to add a flush to your cheeks AND a good tint to your lips, they’re a beauty secret weapon for a fresh-faced look in seconds flat. They’re light, they’re easy, and, once applied they will not budge. Ready to pick your favorite for the coming season? Ladies and gentlemen, meet the fabulous stains…

