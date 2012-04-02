Our Favorite Coral Lip Balms for Spring

It’s not exactly a secret that bold lips are a huge trend for Spring, but there are some of us who aren’t gutsy enough for a bright pink or eye catching red. Sure, Jessica Stam looks fabulous with a bright orange pout, but not all of us can be so fortunate. Choosing the wrong bright shade can be devastating, and sometimes taking the leap into bright lips is terrifying. If you’re reading this and totally relating, good news: coral lip balm is happening.

When we got the news that Fresh came out with a new coral Sugar Lip Tint, we got so excited we nearly choked on our lattes. In honor of the new tint and our probable new obsession with coral lip balms, we decided to round up some of the best on the market. Whether you’re searching for a sheer, sun protective lip balm with a hint of color, or a moisturizing option for a bright lip, you’ll find something perfect for you.

