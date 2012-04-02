StyleCaster
Share

Our Favorite Coral Lip Balms for Spring

What's hot
StyleCaster

Our Favorite Coral Lip Balms for Spring

Augusta Falletta
by
Our Favorite Coral Lip Balms for Spring
8 Start slideshow

It’s not exactly a secret that bold lips are a huge trend for Spring, but there are some of us who aren’t gutsy enough for a bright pink or eye catching red. Sure, Jessica Stam looks fabulous with a bright orange pout, but not all of us can be so fortunate. Choosing the wrong bright shade can be devastating, and sometimes taking the leap into bright lips is terrifying. If you’re reading this and totally relating, good news: coral lip balm is happening.

When we got the news that Fresh came out with a new coral Sugar Lip Tint, we got so excited we nearly choked on our lattes. In honor of the new tint and our probable new obsession with coral lip balms, we decided to round up some of the best on the market. Whether you’re searching for a sheer, sun protective lip balm with a hint of color, or a moisturizing option for a bright lip, you’ll find something perfect for you.

Flip through the slideshow and tell us which lip balm is your favorite in the comment section below! 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

Besides feeling and looking amazing, this new lip treatment from Fresh also has SPF 15.

$22.50, sephora.com

This lip balm has mango, shea and otter butters, plus SPF 15. We'll take it!

$5.99, drugstore.com

This formula wraps your lips up in moisture and keeps your mouth happy.

$12, sephora.com

L'Oreal will keep your lips soft, smooth and ready to go for 8 hours, plus give you SPF 15 for sun protection.

$7.95, drugstore.com

We're loving this lip balm from Guerlain, with SPF 10.

$31, amazon.com

Totally natural, vegan and delicious! This is the perfect affordable lip balm.

$4.99, drugstore.com

Super smoothing, plus this combo balm-sheer lipstick looks fabulous on any lip!

$15, amazon.com

Beautiful color plus tons of conditioning - We love this Clarins lip balm.

$21, perfumeworldwide.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Rock Out With The Pete Doherty x The Kooples Collection

Rock Out With The Pete Doherty x The Kooples Collection

Promoted Stories

share