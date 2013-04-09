Our Favorite Beauty Bloggers Spill Their Must-Have Spring Products

One thing is for certain: spring is finally on its way and that means that we’ll all need to have our beauty essentials at the ready. But outside the basics of beauty (sunscreen? Check. Dry shampoo? Got it.), what other essential must-have products should you stock up on now to get a jump on the spring beauty rush?
We turned to our favorite in-the-know beauty bloggers to get their can’t-live-without-them essentials for the upcoming season. From lips to cheeks to body and back, here’s what they won’t be able to live without as the mercury starts to rise.
Find out what your favorite bloggers and editors have to have in their makeup bags this spring!
"I'm perpetually pale no matter the season, but once spring rolls around I start to feel self-conscious about it. Since self-tanner always looks orange on me, I prefer to add color to my face with sheer lip tints. Flower Lip Service Lip Butter in Wispy Wisteria, from Drew Barrymore's makeup line, is my current favorite. Its gorgeous glossy finish and red-pink color instantly makes me look alive." - Wendy Rodewald, DailyMakeover.com
Flower Lip Service Lip Butter in Wispy Wisteria, $6.98, walmart.com
"With the welcome exposure of a little more skin in the spring/summer (which also means shaving more frequently), I can quickly work my way through scrub like nobody's business! I get all that I need from this light creamy formula that gives non-abrasive smoothness thanks to pulverized olive, fig, and date seeds combined with lavender and sandalwood and a touch of Green Tea to nurture my freshly-surfaced skin." - Julia DiNardo, FashionPulseDaily.com
Dermalogica Exfoliating Body Scrub, $35, dermalogica.com
"I have searched high and low for a wide barrel (and I mean wide) curling iron and have not found anything as amazing as the T3 BodyWaver. Though it looks like a traditional curling iron, it can produce anything from smooth and flipped out to tousled beach waves to straight-up Veronica Lake old-Hollywood glamour curls. Because I have shoulder-length hair, smaller barrel irons tend to create volume in all the wrong places, but the BodyWaver gives my hair that desired romantic feel and volume -- perfect for long summer days and late summer nights." - Carolyn Hsu, TheDailyObsession.net and TheHsuCloset.com
T3 BodyWaver 1.75" Professional Curling Iron, $149, sephora.com
"My must have for summer is Bliss Fabulips Glossy Balm in Vanilla Mint. I’m a lip balm addict and this has quickly become a new fave. It has everything your lips need on a hot summer day: shea butter and vitamin E to keep them super soft, a minty flavor for fresh breath, and a hint of color and shine. I took it with me on my trip to Mexico last month—it’s perfect for plane rides, too!" - Anne Fritz-Linval, JetSetGirls.com
Bliss Fabulips Glossy Lip Balms, $14 each, blissworld.com
"Somewhere between a balm and lipstick, Susan Posnick’s COLORESSENTIAL Lipsticks are my new must-have for spring – especially their NEW coral shade, Miami. Formulated with olive oil, this moisturizing lip color offers a soft shine and brightness without being too over-powering, and a clean application perfect for spring." - Lara Eurdolian, PrettyConnected.com
Susan Posnick COLORESSENTIAL Lipstick in Miami, $19, susanposnick.com
"I'm all about a soft flush of color. This spring/ summer I'm 100% into Yves Saint Laurent Creme de Blush in Fuchsia Temptation. So angelic!" - Felicia Walker-Benson, ThisThatBeauty.com
Yves Saint Lauren Creme de Blush in Fuchsia Temptation, $38, sephora.com
"It's gotta be sunscreen. Now that I live in Chicago, the changing of the seasons means I really try to go outside and soak up the sun when I can. As I've grown up, I've come to really learn and appreciate the need for sun protection. For face, I always turn to Mario Badescu Oil-Free Moisturizer with SPF 30." - Patrice Grell-Yursik, Afrobella.com
Mario Badescu Oil-Free Moisturizer SPF 30, $26, mariobadescu.com
"Benefit's Ultra Plush Lip Gloss is like putting on silk. It's non-sticky, super light, and it comes in beautiful sun-reflecting colors. I die for their peachy Poutrageous!" - Shyema Azam, Beauty and the Feast
Benefit Cosmetics Ultra Plush Lip Gloss, $16, sephora.com
"Is it too cliché to say sunscreen? I burn easily and am terrified of skin cancer, so I definitely stock up on something with higher SPF as spring and summer roll into town. My favorite has to be Kiehl’s Since 1851 Activated Sun Protector Sunscreen for Body SPF 50 because it's lightweight, non-greasy and doesn’t leave a grayish tint on dark skin. Since there isn't an icky scent, I'm able to mix my favorite fragrance (at the moment it's Coach Love) without smelling chemically or gross." - Eileen Dautruche, Misswhoeveryouare.com
Kiehl’s Since 1851 Activated Sun Protector Sunscreen for Body SPF 50, $23, kiehls.com