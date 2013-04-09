Our Favorite Beauty Bloggers Spill Their Must-Have Spring Products

One thing is for certain: spring is finally on its way and that means that we’ll all need to have our beauty essentials at the ready. But outside the basics of beauty (sunscreen? Check. Dry shampoo? Got it.), what other essential must-have products should you stock up on now to get a jump on the spring beauty rush?

We turned to our favorite in-the-know beauty bloggers to get their can’t-live-without-them essentials for the upcoming season. From lips to cheeks to body and back, here’s what they won’t be able to live without as the mercury starts to rise.