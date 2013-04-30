Our Favorite Beauty Bloggers Show Off Their Prom Hair and Makeup

I worked for an Aveda Concept Salon in high school and, natch, my best friend was the esthetician. The day of prom, seniors had a half-day so the girls (and Phill!) could get ready. I went into her spa room and we did this amazing "Green Science" facial, which I still highly, highly recommend to get you glowing. She finished the service with my all-time Aveda favorite—Beautifying Composition—and then tapped on some of the Aveda Tinted Moisturizer before I walked out the door. I always concealed with Benefit Boi-Ing because I hardly knew how to use a brush properly... Just dabbed it on with my fingers. It's still my go-to suggestion for boys who always uncomfortably shuffle over to me and ask, "Hey, uhhh, I have these dark circles and uhh..." Anywho! Then, I got my blowdry done by one of the girls at the salon, but all I ever used in my hair for five years was Bumble and bumble Sumotech, so I insisted they use that to give me matte, piecey texture (I hate boys with shiny hair and tuxes. It's too Rat Pack.) Soon after moving to New York, I realized that my hair sliiiiiightly resembled

and I got that corrected by one of the fabulous team members at Bumble's downtown salon.

I did take matters into my own hands when it came to one thing: Bronzer. What 18-year-old boy is not obsessed with a fabulous bronzing palette? I can't show you a single one. I was (still am) a total devotée of Guerlain Bronzer. Terracotta Matte Four Seasons. It's my trophy bronzer and it smells delicious. Back THEN, I literally applied it all over like it was a foundation, which you can see in the delightful, slightly orange photos. Now I know how to contour, which is my new obsession. Love cutting a cheek.