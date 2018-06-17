The Starter Kit for Men Who Want to Get Serious About Skin Care

Without fail, grooming gift sets are the last-minute Father’s Day present most of us tend to snag, even if Dad doesn’t know the slightest difference between an eye cream and a moisturizer. Experience has taught us that although the skin-related stuff is both practical and convenient, some of our male counterparts are completely clueless as to what they are and aren’t supposed to do with any of it. That may explain why your gifts sometimes gather dust atop their dresser drawers—truly tragic.

There’s a slew of reasons the man in your life could be a skin-care novice. Maybe he never saw it as something important. Or perhaps the endless options in large-scale stores like Sephora and Ulta feel intimidating. There’s also the archaic idea that products should be organized according to gender. Long story short: Everyone, fellas included, needs a good moisturizer!

Thankfully, with the help of grooming-focused sites such as The Motley, we’re moving past that unhealthy assumption and into greener pastures. “We started the Motley to provide men with a resource to easily educate themselves about skin care and find a carefully curated selection of quality product,” says cofounder Madison Ruggieri, who has simple but effective advice for men who are new to a proper grooming routine.

“It doesn’t have to be complicated or overwhelming. Just remember: Use SPF, moisturize, and it’s easier to prevent signs of aging now than try to treat them later,” she says. “A few good products is all you really need to keep your skin looking healthy.”

Today, instead of slinging another gift set his way, we challenge you to school him on the basics of skin care instead. Ahead is a starter kit, complete with five must-have products, to reference.

For Cleansing…

“Exfoliating is something a lot of men don’t think to do, but it’s one step that can make a huge difference in your skin. It unclogs pores, reducing breakouts; clears away dead skin; helps your moisturizer absorb better; and when used before shaving, gives you a closer shave and prevents ingrowns.”

Port Products Skin Renewing Face Scrub, $28 at The Motley

For Moisturizing…

“Using SPF daily is key! Opt for an SPF moisturizer, and you get the sun protection that helps prevent signs of aging, while also nourishing your skin with age-fighting antioxidants.”

Urth Skin Care Solutions for Men Face Balm SPF 15, $42 at The Motley

For Shaving…

“For men who shave, it’s often the most dreaded part of their routine, but a quality shave cream can completely change that. This one provides a super-slick glide, fights redness and irritation, and leaves skin hydrated.”

Port Products Face Saving Shave Formula, $20 at The Motley

For Anti-Aging…

“It’s never too early to fight aging, and what’s easier than doing it while you sleep? A night cream will make sure you wake up looking healthy, wrinkle-free, and well-rested.”

Buckler’s Overnight Recovery Cream, $52 at Buckler’s

For Tired Eyes…

“Usually the first thing that motivates men to step up their grooming routine is when they notice the area around their eyes looking dull, tired, and developing those crow’s feet lines. So now we recommend an eye gel as every man’s routine. It helps nip those noticeable problems in the bud.”

Port Products Marine Layer Under Eye Recovery Gel, $40 at Port Products