Not Sure What to Get Your Dad? Here’s a Handy Father’s Day Gift Guide

Gifts for dad can always be challenging. Does he really need another tool kit? What about that really expensive grill? Forget the power drill, this Father’s Day, put the power hair-removal laser in his hands instead. Think past all things that make dad so manly and give him the gift of feeling a little pampered.
Although he may deny he needs fresh cologne, face wash that actually works or new shaving products, we promise he will thank you in the long run. Above, we’ve put together a Father’s Day gift guide that will leave dad looking and feeling great!
Find out which gifts you should be giving this Father's Day with the help of our handy guide.
Take your dad on a trip to the French Riviera with this Tom Ford shower gel. It emits scents of cool breezes, sparkling clear water, and lush foliage.
Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Shower Gel, $65, Sephora.com
Switch up his scents by giving him a travel pack of John Varvatos fragrances. Each artisan scent embodies a masculine-woody aroma.
John Varvatos Artisan Travel Spray Coffret, $45, Sephora.com
LUNA™ for Men is a dual speed facial brush that pulsates quickly for deep cleansing and slowly for anti-aging effects.
Foreo LUNA™ For Men, $199, Sephora.com
This five-piece kit is everything needed for the perfect shave. It includes facial cleanser, pre-shave oil, shave cream, after shave balm and facial scrub.
Anthony Logistics For Men
The Perfect Shave Kit, $55, Sephora.com
Give the gift of Light Blue for him. This Dolce & Gabbana set includes two sizes of the sophisticated scent.
Dolce & Gabbana
Light Blue Pour Homme Gift Set, $90, Sephora.com
Want to give your dad a gift he'll acutally use? What about a two-in-one shampoo and conditioner specifically formulated to increase thickness and eliminate hair-loss.
Anthony Logistics For Men
Body Building Hair Thickening Shampoo, $30, Sephora.com
Dove Men+Care Hydrate line includes the four essentials for clear skin and a perfect shave: face wash, shave gel, post shave balm and a face lotion. So, why not buy them all and package them up for dad?
Dove Men + Care Hydrate Face Wash, $5-8, drugstore.com
All five scents of Jack Black lip balm leave your lips moisturized and protected from wind and sun – perfect for the active dad.
Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25, $7.50, Sephora.com
Help him get rid of unwanted hair with this at-home hair removal laser. The Tria laser goes past long-lasting, straight to permanent results.
Tria Hair Removal Laser 4X, $449, Sephora.com
This moisturizing face cream fights aging with a cutting-edge formula designed to increase skin cell longevity, all in a cream. Gift your dad with this cream, and take care of his skin for him.
Lab Series For Men
Age-less Face Cream, $66, Sephora.com