Not Sure What to Get Your Dad? Here’s a Handy Father’s Day Gift Guide

Gifts for dad can always be challenging. Does he really need another tool kit? What about that really expensive grill? Forget the power drill, this Father’s Day, put the power hair-removal laser in his hands instead. Think past all things that make dad so manly and give him the gift of feeling a little pampered.

Although he may deny he needs fresh cologne, face wash that actually works or new shaving products, we promise he will thank you in the long run. Above, we’ve put together a Father’s Day gift guide that will leave dad looking and feeling great!