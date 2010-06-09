Father’s Day Beauty Gift Guide – Spoil Your Dad With Our Manly Picks!

Ladies: Father’s Day is just around the corner, and if you act fast you may be able to repay your dear old pop for all of the times he’s fixed your computer after it magically died, taught you how to split your cable (over the phone mind you) and picked you up from college at 3 AM because well, you broke up with your boyfriend and didn’t want to be there anymore.
Since it is his day to be spoiled, what better gifts to splurge on than beauty products? Scroll through the slideshow above for ideas, and get shopping!
If your dad is into gadgets and gizmos (and a freshly scented home) invest in Frederic Malle's silent scent diffuser with five refillable scent capsules. The uber-modern gadget also recharges wirelessly to complete it's sleek look. Frederic Malle Fleur Mechanique, $380 editionsdeparfums.com
This luxe shaving kit zippers flat so it can be tucked into the smallest suitcases for the dad on-the-go. Join forces and stop our dads from using the free Northwest Airline toiletry bags, please! Endurance Flat Shave Kit, $95, shopmulholland.com
Chances are that dad is bent on buying his cheap shave cream from yesteryear. Gift him a The Art of Shaving set and he may be a new grooming convert. The Art of Shaving Power Shave Set, $150, sephora.com
Prada's brisk scent combines vetiver, purple ginger, tarragon and Madagascan pepper to create a perfectly clean, crisp eau de toilette to spoil your dad with.
Prada Infusion de Vetiver, $74, bergdorfgoodman.com
Anything that cleans itself is a man's dream, so buy your father this self-cleaning, self-lubricating shaver from Braun that contours to the face for a seriously close shave. Braun Series 5 Complete Shaver, $290, bloomingdales.com
For the outdoorsy dad's that we all know and love, Kiehl's latest line of products are being "adventure-tested" by sponsored outdoorsmen in partnership with National Geographic, so you know that they're good enough for your dad. Kiehl's Cross Terrain Products, $15.50-25.50, kiehls.com
If your dad is the sporty type, Jack Black's set will complete his gym bag. The travel-sized products include a recovery balm and SPF for even the most intense workout days. Jack Black Performance Ready Set, $32, neimanmarcus.com
Men can wear florals too. John Varvatos' orange blossom Artisan scent is just the eau de toilette to get your father for summer. For the holiday, the scent is featured with a shave gel and body wash as well as a signature toiletry bag. John Varvatos Artisan Father's Day Set, $58, bloomingdales.com