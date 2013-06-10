Father’s Day Gift Guide: Something For Every Kind of Dad

Father’s Day practically snuck up on us this year, and we’re guessing you feel the same way. Considering the fact that dads can be a bit tough to shop for (because it always seems as though dads have everything they need), we could all use a little help, so we’ve created a Father’s Day gift guide to help you out.
We know that all dads aren’t the same, so we’ve put together gift ideas for every kind of dad. Whether your dad is a classic man, a laid back guy, or a world traveler, there’s something for him on our list. Take a look at some of our picks for the best Father’s Day gifts above!
A Father's Day gift for every kind of dad.
Does your dad spend long hours in the office? Having tired eyes never looks good, so a cooling gel can always help him relax.
Clinique Anti-Fatigue Cooling Eye Gel, $28, Sephora.com
If you're tired of your father's hair never looking done, drop him a hint. You can also, of course, gift him this if he's into styling his hair regularly.
American Crew Forming Cream for Hold and Shine, $13.12, Drugstore.com
Part of the complete look before getting dressed is making sure your dad has the socks to match his outfit. Gone are the dreaded days of white socks with dress pants. If your dad is fashion forward dude, he'll love these socks.
Pantherella Merino Dress Socks, $27, Jcrew.com
There's absolutely no harm in spoiling your dad if he's into skincare. Treat him right with this moisturizing repair cream from Dior.
Dior Repairing Moisturizing Emulsion, $53, Sephora.com.
Is your dad more laid back? Does he only care about the absolute essentials? Deodorant is the perfect way to give dad exactly what he wants, and Jack Black's option is the best.
Jack Black Pit Boss Antiperspirant and Deodorant, $16, Dermstore.com
Whether your dad likes watching the waves come in or surfing them himself, keeping his skin perfected is key. There's no use skimping out on what matters most.
Waterman's Applied Science Face Stick SPF 55, Watermansappliedscience.com
Active and athletic dads always love either a good remedy or pre-work out miracle. Foot cream can even be a lifesaver in some cases, giving some TLC to what needs it most.
Kiehl's Cross-Terrain "Dry Run" Foot Cream, $17.50, Groominglounge.com
Is your dad always properly groomed? Nothing like spoiling him with the tools he needs to pamper himself.
The Art of Shaving Fusion Contemporary Shaving Set, $265, Theartofshaving.com
Business trips and traveling can be extremely tough on fathers. Organization is the key to preventing any unwanted stress and one of the first places to start organizing is with toiletries.
WallyBags Hanging Toiletry Kit, $39.99, Overstock.com
For the classic man, there's no gift like a cologne. This light and fresh scent is ideal for summer.
Marc Jacobs Men Eau de Toilette Spray, $58, Sephora.com