Father’s Day Finds: A Top Celeb Groomer Gives Us Her Picks

In case you are blatantly unaware that Father’s Day is this upcoming Sunday, you most likely already have the perfect gift for your beloved fathers, grandfathers, husbands, and fathers-to-be; however, if you are a little behind in the hustle and bustle in this month of June, we have called upon groomer to the stars Natalia Bruschi to compile a list of exactly what the men in our lives need. Bruschi has worked with celebs such as Ben Affleck, Daniel Craig, Ben Stiller, Leonardo DiCaprio, Patrick Dempsey, Josh Duhamel and Taylor Lautner (basically anyone and everyone sexy in Hollywood right now).

From razors to moisturizers and lip balm, every man should know how to properly upkeep their beauty regimen. With beauty products from Aqua di Parma, Kiehl’s, Braun, Shiseido, Panasonic and Clinique, these beauty products not only make your man of choice feel great and look fabulous, but purchasing these items will make you rejoice as well because all are well under $200!