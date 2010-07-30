Fat Reducing Miracle Worker? We Test Out The Latest Firming Treatment!

I have always been willing to offer myself up as guinea pig for any and all beauty innovations. The bigger the promise youthful glow, erasing creases and wrinkles, rendering bumpy and dimpled skin totally smooth the more I want to try them. So, needless to say, when I got word that Elizabeth Ardens Red Door Spas had added a new treatment to their roster, I was immediately intrigued. You see, Arden is old school, literally. The company just turned 100 this year, which means they dont fall for every passing trend. When they start offering something new, you know its been carefully vetted.

Their latest addition, the Smooth Sculpt treatment available for face and body, was created exclusively for them by Satin Smooth and is designed with firming in mind. Using a high-tech machine, an aesthetician (Nina gets top marks) will draw a mechanical wand the sucking mechanism feels similar to a vacuum tube back and forth across the skin stimulating blood flow, collagen production and helping to get rid of the nasty toxins that can lead to the development of the dreaded big C. On the face, it is perfect to address skin that is feeling a bit tired and sallow, plumping and imparting a natural glow.

Frankly, though I was far more interested in its purported results for thighs, because no matter how many minutes I spend climbing the elliptical to nowhere or massaging in all manner of slimming and toning creams, some of those pesky fat deposits refuse to budge. And while the treatment didnt render me supermodel skinny, the skin on my legs looked rejuvenated and they felt super toned as if I had just endured a long, rigorous workout. Seems that Smooth Sculpts mechanical wand may actually be a magic one.



Smooth Sculpt is available at Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spa, 691 Fifth Ave., 9th fl, 212-546-0200, reddoorspas.com

