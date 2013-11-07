Naomi Campbell Fasts Once A Week: Here’s Why You Might Want To Try It, Too

Naomi Campbell isn’t someone we’d typically go to for healthy diet advice. How to throw a class-A fit maybe, or stomp down a catwalk like a boss, sure. However, we might have to reconsider, since Campbell recently revealed how she always looks so damn amazing: By fasting once a week.

“I think everyone should fast at least once a week,” the 43-year-old supermodel told Female First.”We eat so many different things; I think it’s good to clear your intestine. I think it can prolong your life.”

Campbell also said she’s dabbled with a longer fast prior to her show-stopping appearance in Versace’s Atelier show in Milan this past June; she did a monster 10-day juice cleanse , and was reportedly very fond of a carrot, ginger, pineapple blend.

We know what you’re thinking: Regular fasting can’t possibly be a good idea. But actually, there is something to it.

Fasting, says registered holistic nutritionist and raw food instructor Rachel Hynd, is a great way to help reset your system. “Fasting is a message to your body that you’re embarking on a new beginning, flushing out the old and bringing in the new,” she told the Chicago Tribune. “Fasting is the perfect way to introduce new healthy habits and foods into your life. It can give you that jump-start, boost clarity, and clear your body toward shifting things in a positive direction.”

According to Mark Mattson, head of the National Institute on Aging, intermittent fasting acts as a healthy stressor on the body. It continually revs up the body’s cellular defenses against damage. In a sense, putting the body through the process of weekly or monthly fasts puts pressure on the body to go into cellular protection mode. And that’s a good thing for your body in the long run.

In addition, some medical experts stand behind the idea of taking one day a week to only consume liquids gives your organs a break from digestion, which in turn, helps your body run better.

Fasting also helps you consumer fewer calories on days when you are eating. In studies of mice, it was found that rodents who fasted consumed fewer calories overall and lived just as long as mice that ate calorie-restricted meals every day. Plus a 2011 study found that periodic fasting helps lower the risk of coronary artery disease and diabetes, and causes significant changes to blood cholesterol levels.

Still, intermittent fasting is not something to take on lightly. If you’re going to take on any kind of new diet program, you shouldn’t just listen to what Naomi Campbell or we have to say — consult with a physician and pay close attention to your own physical condition.