10 Essentials For: A Faster Morning Beauty Routine

Getting up in the morning isn’t always easy — especially when it comes to the getting ready part. You need to have in mind the outfit you plan to wear, shoes, accessories and even a matching bag. But most importantly, you need to set aside time for your morning makeup routine. That’s when your stash of double-duty makeup products comes in handy.

For those of you who don’t have all the time in the world to curl, spray, spritz or apply in the morning, we’ve rounded up ten essential beauty items to stock up on. With the help of these products, you’ll take your morning makeup routine from “When will it end?” to 10 minutes or less.

