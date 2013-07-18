10 Essentials For: A Faster Morning Beauty Routine

Getting up in the morning isn’t always easy — especially when it comes to the getting ready part. You need to have in mind the outfit you plan to wear, shoes, accessories and even a matching bag. But most importantly, you need to set aside time for your morning makeup routine. That’s when your stash of double-duty makeup products comes in handy.
For those of you who don’t have all the time in the world to curl, spray, spritz or apply in the morning, we’ve rounded up ten essential beauty items to stock up on. With the help of these products, you’ll take your morning makeup routine from “When will it end?” to 10 minutes or less.
More From Beauty High:
8 Quick and Easy Makeup Stick Looks
Quick Tip: How to Make Eyes Pop
10 Beauty Myths We All Fall For
Find out exactly what you need to get ready in no time at all.
The formula of this medicated lip balm not only will restore a healthy moisture to your lips, but you can also use the balm to hold your brows in place or even to soften cuticles. Because medicated lip balm is really a very concentrated moisturizer, you can use it to heal dry skin on elbows, knees, and anywhere else that may need moisturizing.
Lip Medex, $2, Blistex.com
For instant, sheer coverage while evening tone and texture, Clinique's Moisture Surge tinted moisturizer is your go to foundation. Plus, considering it includes SPF 15, you can eliminate the extra sunscreen application step in your morning makeup routine.
Clinique Moisture Surge Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15, $27, Clinique.com)
This duo-tint product is a rose-tinted cheek and lip stain that's kiss-proof and smudge-proof, giving your cheeks and lips a sweet glow. To apply, draw a few strokes across the apples of your cheeks and quickly blend in a circular motion. For lips, apply evenly to your pout!
Benetint, $30, BenefitCosmetics.com
These bronze shimmer strips can be used to create smokey eyes and faux glows, since the palette provides a highlighting gold shade and a dark bronze shade. The duo product eliminates the need to search for different eyeshadow palettes and pots early in the morning, since it has every shade you need all in one.
Physician's Formula Shimmer Strips, $12, Drugstore.com
A duo of signature cheek shades for a sun-kissed radiant look, this palette delivers a gorgeous, cheeky glow with ease and convenience.
NARS Blush/Bronzer Duo, $41, NarsCosmetics.com
With primer, volumizer, growth serum, and tint, this mascara duo from It Cosmetics does it all. Who wouldn't want this multi-tasking mascara that creates a dramatic look with just a few quick brush strokes?
It Cosmetics Hello Lashes 5-in-1 Mascara, $30, QVC.com
Hide dark circles, get a brightened glow, and help fight off fine lines with an all in one concealer and highlighter that work together for eyes that look well rested. Apply the lightweight, full coverage concealer to your eyes and instantly watch the dark circles diminish, leaving your skin soft, and with a natural finish.
Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Concealer & Brightener, $35, PeterThomasRoth.com
For mornings when you're looking for a look that's a bit more fun, this double-ended wand includes a peacock blue mascara top coat and a shimmering lip gloss that make getting ready in the morning fun again!
Benefit Prrrowl Mascara Top Coat & Lip Gloss Duo, $28, BenefitCosmetics.com
This dry shampoo works wonders when you need freshen up your second day hair and give it some lift. Working with clean hair? Use it to create a buildable, sultry, voluminous look. Plus, the signature scent is absolutely to die for.
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $19.50, Oribe.com
Straighten and smooth the thickest of hair with this hair tool that has a row of bristles, negating the use of your hair brush in the morning. Plus, the rotating cylinder smoothes strands out without making hair limp, like a normal flat iron may (and usually) does. Hoping for a loose wave look? Keep the InStyler open and wrap small sections around the heated cylinder for gorgeous loose waves.
InStyler, $100, Target.com