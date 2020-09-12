Fast-Drying Nail Polishes That Allow You to go on With Your Life Without Risking Smudges

Scroll To See More Images

Most regular nail polishes take at least one or two hours to dry completely, and all-natural, formaldehyde-free formulas can take up to five hours, which means if you’re looking to avoid smears and smudges (not to mention dreaded pillow marks), you’re going to need to commit to being hands-free for a chunk of your day. And, if you’re like me and tend to paint your nails close to bedtime, battling pillow marks the following day is practically inevitable.

While there are plenty of nail drying drops and topcoats that work to accelerate the dry time, they’re not exactly foolproof and, in my experience, often lead to premature chipping due to the hardening properties these product usually contain. Plus, adding a top coat to freshly polished nails is just another step that wastes even more time. Fortunately, there are plenty of color quick-drying formulas that can help you cut down drying time significantly so you can live your life without worrying about destroying your DIY manicure. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite quick-dry nail polish formulas to try out for yourself.

1. Essie Expressie Quick-Dry Nail Polish

This one-step quick-drying nail polish dries and sets completely in just a few minutes, without compromising the glossy shine you expect from their standard formulas.

2. Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish

This drugstore nail polish dries down almost instantly after application, allowing you to achieve a smear and smudge-free manicure without having to sit around and wait for an hour to go on with your life.

3. Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Longwear Nail Polish

This super glossy LED-free nail polish gives you the look of a salon-level gel manicure from home. The quick-drying formula doesn’t require any curing or additional tools.