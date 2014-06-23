The “Fast Beach Diet” — What’s All the Fuss?

Every summer, some fad diet starts sweeping the nation just in time for bikini season. Sometimes they’re ridiculous and other times they work, but either way, we’re always curious about the latest and greatest. This summer, the Fast Beach Diet is all the rage, and we wanted to uncover the truth behind the trend. What is it? Does it really work? Why all the buzz? You’ve got the questions and we’ve got the answers. Take a look below to find out why diet devotee’s are calling the 5:2 diet plan “the one.”

What It Is

The idea is 5:2, meaning you eat your normal calorie intake for five days then fast for two days. Don’t be scared away by the word fasting, because it’s not what you think. You’re essentially just cutting your calories in half (so about 500 calories a day). The beach ready look comes with a six-week diet plan, so this means choose your fasting days wisely because you’re not dropping the weight overnight.

MORE: The Most Ridiculous Diets (So You Don’t Waste Your Time)

The Results

Those who have embarked on this diet journey have found that they are losing an average of 12 pounds in six weeks. Depending on your off day eating regimen, you could lose more or less. Like any other diet, the Fast Beach Diet encourages you to stay active and watch what you’re eating. If you want to speed up the weight loss process, try the 4:3 ratio.

Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Not only are you shaping your perfect bikini body, but doctors also say the Fast Beach Diet can help improve your health. Reducing cholesterol, boosting brain power, lowering blood pressure, and improving your mood are just a few of the headliner positive effects of this diet.

Negative Effects

The truth of the matter is, this diet is so new that negative effects are yet to be found. Avoiding food all together is unhealthy and can lead to dizziness, fainting, or hunger pains but since this is a controlled fasting, these symptoms are said to be mild to none.

MORE: 10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Going Vegetarian

Being Mindful

The creators of The Fast Beach Diet are advocates of being aware of what you’re doing. Any diet requires a certain mindset and this diet is no exception. Have a reasonable weight loss goal in mind, and be mindful of what you are eating and most importantly, your calorie intake. The Fast Beach Diet app was recently launched and will help you stay on track to reach your weight loss goal.

Will We Be Trying It?

The bottom line is that we are lovers of food and many fad diets tend to be ridiculous, we don’t think twice about them. However, the Fast Beach Diet isn’t ridiculous at all and it’s clear why there is so much buzz about it. There’s no strict everyday diet, restraint on foods you can and cannot eat, or even a workout plan. All that’s required is that you cut calories in half for only two days and lose two pounds each week. The Fast Beach Diet may just be the food loving diet we’ve been searching for!