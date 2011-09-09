Fashion’s Night Out: Where We Went and What We Saw

The Beauty High team split up last night to cover the most ground at Fashion’s Night Out and in between the glitz and glam of all the fashion there were some beauty gems to behold.

Rachel stopped by Tom Ford last night to preview the new beauty collection. She tried on the new Silver Topaz eye shadow quad and the deep red lipstick, Crimson Noir, which she raved was the perfect red lip for fall.

I took a little ride on the Fashion’s Night Out Barbie bus, where I stopped at the Alice + Olivia carnival for some popcorn and pink hair extensions and then hopped back on to Chanel to see the new nail colour collections, “Les Les Jeans de Chanel”, which was created exclusively for FNO by Peter Philips, Creative Director of CHANEL Makeup. You could of waited in line for a free manicure, but I opted to try to get a peak of Nicki Minaj entering Yves Saint Laurent.

After a quick stop in Aldo for an emergency flat purchase, the browsing and shopping continued down FifthAve where I spotted some models posing outside of Elizabeth Arden.

Our amazing JTM, Stephanie, braved Sephora to get a peek at the Make Up Forever Lash Bar. Music blared as lines wrapped around the store for free champagne and ice cream. Her next stop was at NARS where Francois Nars himself was on hand to celebrate and help launch the Silver Odyssey products, which were exclusive for Fashion’s Night Out.

Although serious damaged occurred to both our feet and wallets, Fashion’s Night Out definitely didn’t disappoint. What were your favorite moments, locations and celebrity sightings?