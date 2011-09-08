10 Must-See Events At Fashion’s Night Out

Photo: © Vogue

It’s that time of year again–Fashion’s Night Out! Tonight marks Vogue‘s third annual shopping extravaganza and it’s going to be a veritable playground of fashion, beauty, free drinks and celebrities.

With hundreds of events happening all over NYC, it can be hard to narrow down what is worth your precious time. We did the legwork for you and came up with this list of the 10 must-see events of the evening. Get your wallet (and your liver) ready–it’s going to be a wild and crazy night! We’re keeping our eyes peeled for the Glee kids, who are rumored to be somewhere in the city.

SJP Autograph Session

Manolo Blahnik Boutique – 31 West 54th Street

6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Sarah Jessica Parker takes her love of Manolo’s to the next level by designing a shoe with the famed footwear king that will be unveiled for FNO. She’ll then sign autographs for the crowd.

Cynthia Rowley’s Glambulance

Fifth Avenue at 52nd Street

4 p.m.-12 a.m.

Hop aboard the Glambulance, sponsored by designer Cynthia Rowley and Band-Aid. This mobile truck features a hairstylist, acclaimed makeup artist Mickey Williams and fashionable first-aid kits stocked with Rowley’s hip designs of adhesive bandages (sequins anyone?).

Alice + Olivia Carnival

Alice + Olivia Boutique – 80 West 40th Street

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Unleash your inner 9-year-old at Stacey Bendet’s old-school carnival. Attendees can play vintage carnival games, ingest basketball-sized gobs of cotton candy and enter to win a $500 gift card.

Look Good And Do Good With Barneys

Barneys New York – 660 Madison Avenue

6 p.m.-11 p.m.

In addition to personal appearances by fashion royalty like Simon Doonan, Tavi, Alexander Wang, and Daphne Guiness, the luxury retailer is also donating 10% of all sales made today–in-store and online–to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum.

Meet The Experts At Sephora

Sephora – 597 Fifth Avenue

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Get all of your burning beauty questions answered by a panel of A-List experts at the Sephora Fifth Avenue store. Vogue beauty director Sarah Brown, celebrity skin care guru Kate Somerville, Urban Decay founder Wende Zomnir and hairstylist to the stars Oscar Blandi will solve your beauty dilemmas and give their predictions for what will be hot this season.

Opening Ceremony Hosts Carnavale

Ace Hotel – 20 West 29th Street

6 p.m.

Opening Ceremony embraces their love of all things international by hosting an Argentinian carnival market. Chat with an aura expert, see live performances, snap your pic in the Tumblr photo booth and check out all the cool new wares in store. Best of all, Miss Piggy will be making a personal appearance!

Get Passionate With Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana Boutique – 825 Madison Avenue

6 p.m.-11 p.m.

Pop into Dolce & Gabbana to preview their new Passion Duo lipstick, have your picture taken by a celebrity photographer, score a free T-shirt bearing that portrait and catch a surprise performance by his royal tween-ness, Justin Bieber.

Burlesque at Bergdorf’s

Bergdorf Goodman – 745 Fifth Avenue

3 p.m.-10 p.m.

Either Bergdorf Goodman is feeling eclectic or they just decided to throw a bunch of cool, unrelated things together to make for one jam-packed night out. The über-luxe store will have live music by seven different artists, tarot card readings, a live burlesque performance, designer dogs(?), and appearances by Oscar de la Renta and Jason Wu. Random, but they’ve definitely got our attention, which is no easy feat on FNO.

Seth Myers At Coach? Seriously?

Coach Boutique – 595 Madison Avenue

7 p.m.-9 p.m.

SNL funny guy Seth Myers will be on hand, along with seven prominent style bloggers, to unveil the new Coach Duffle. No, we don’t get why he’s there either, but we’re not ones to pass up a chance to hobnob with Seth Myers.

Dance The Night Away With Lanvin

Lanvin Boutique – 815 Madison Avenue

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Still puzzling over the dancing models in Lanvin’s Winter 2011 campaign? Us too. But just because it’s kooky doesn’t mean it can’t be fun! The brand is hosting a dance challenge where couples will do their best to mimic the choreography in the ads. Prizes and bragging rights go to the couple that nails the awkward moves best.