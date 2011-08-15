Fashion’s Night Out: Best Beauty Spots To Hit On FNO

Fashion’s Night Out is here for the third year in a row, and the calendar has just been released on the newly designed fashionsnightout.com — bringing us both excitement and anxiety. Meet beauty and fashion gurus as well as spot your favorite models, designers and celebs mingling in the crowd at events that make New York City the place to be on September 8th every year. Because we know you simply can’t resist perfume, eye lashes and makeovers, here is Beauty High’s FNO list of events to hit:

#1. Sephora, each store has an equally fabulous grouping of beauty gurus, products and other treats.

Time: 6:00- 11:00 P.M.

Location: Sephora Stores

–200 West 42nd Street New York NY 10036

Urban Decay body art designs, “True Blood” by Tarte with actress Kristen Bauer and musical performance by Kat Von D and Linda Perry.

–10 Columbus Circle New York NY 10019

Meet Peter Thomas Roth, Custom portraits drawn in eyeliner, make your skin glow with St. Tropez and get Fall’s hot bold lips with Buxom and bareMinerals

–597 Fifth Avenue New York NY 10017

To be announced.

–119 Fifth Avenue New York NY 10003

Consult with DDF’s creator Dr. Howard Sobel, Hourglass Cosmetics’ Carisa Janes, style your hair with Sultra’s artistic director, Omar Lopez and meet tokidoki creator,Simone Legno.

–711 Lexington Avenue New York NY 10022

Get the perfect brow with Benefit’s Brows A- Go-Go eyebrow kit ,consult with Dr. Dennis Gross, celebrity dermatologist, try out Bite Beauty good-enough-to-eat products and meet Tokyo’s Hello Kitty designer Yuko Yamaguchi.

–555 Broadway New York NY 10012

Get a personalized Stila girl illustration and makeover, meet celebrity colorist Rita Hazan and create custom lashes with MAKE UP FOR EVER.

–1500 Broadway New York NY 10036

Create curls, waves or straight hair with ghd artists, groom brows with eyebrow guru Anastasia and meet Lancme video makeup artist Michelle Phan.

#2. Bloomingdale’s

Time: 6:00-9:00 P.M.

-1000 Third Avenue New York NY 10022, 7th Floor

Get Diane Von Furstenburg Henna Tattoos inspired by her Home Indian Temple Collection.

#3. Chanel

Location: Chanel Stores

-15 East 57th Street New York NY 10022

-737 Madison Avenue New York NY 10065

-139 Spring Street New York NY 10012

Get a complimentary mini manicure with Chanel’s new exclusive FNO Nail Colour Collection designed by Peter Philips, creative director of Chanel Beauty.

#4. Macy’s Herald Sqaure

Time: 6:00-7:30 P.M.

-151 West 34th Street New York NY 10001

DJ Samantha Ronson spins for Gucci’s men’s fragrance, Guilty. Then, meet Bobbi Brown as she talks Fall beauty, tips and tricks.

#5. essie

Time: 6:00- 10:00 P.M.

-Bleecker Street & West 11th Street New York NY 10012

essie teams up with Teen Vogue for a block party featuring free manicures. essie celebrity manicurist, Elle Gerstein with dish celebrity favorite nail looks, tips and tricks.

#6. Fresh

Time: 6:00-11:00 P.M.

-72 Broadway New York NY 10003

-57 Spring Street New York NY 10012

-388 Bleecker New York NY 10014

Fresh and Rent the Runway team up to bring you a Fall fashion preview as well as discover Fresh’s new Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15 in Passion.

#7. Bergdorf Goodman

Time: 5:30- 6:30 P.M.

-745 Fifth Avenue New York NY 10019

Meet Oscar de la Renta as he signs his limited-edition exclusive for Bergdorf Goodman, “Face of Fashion” fall kaleidoscope palette by Le Mtier de Beaut.

#8. NARS Cosmetics

Time: 7:00-9:00 P.M.

-413 Bleecker Street New York NY 10014

Spend a night with Francois Nars! For all of the NARS cult members, Silver Odyssey, a coupling of two exclusive products created in honor of Fashion’s Night Out, will be introduced. Get them while you can!

#9. Saks Fifth Avenue

Time: 6:00- 11:00 P.M.

-611 Fifth Avenue New York NY 10022

The first 20 people to buy Tom Ford’s Fall scent Violet Blonde will receive a Tom Ford signed perfume. I’ll be there first thing!

#10. Anna Sui

Time: 6:00-11:00 P.M.

-113 Greene Street New York NY 10012

They didn’t give us specifics, but Anna Sui is having a cosmetics event at their clothing store in SoHo. Because I love their perfume and nail polish, this will definately be a stop on my list.

#11. L’Oreal Professionnel

Time: 6:00-11:00 P.M.

-575 Fifth Avenue 9th Floor New York NY 10017

Get a sneak peak at L’Oreal’s Mythic Oil while getting a Femme Fatale Film Noir inspired look.

#12. Maybelline New York

Time: 6:00- 11:00 P.M.

-Gansevoort Plaza, Little West 12th Street at 9th Avenue New York NY 10014

The first 300 guests will receive a limited edition Great Lash t-shirt designed by Patricia Field. Recieve a tube of Great Lash mascara as well as a mini-makeover + post=makeover photos of yourself to post on social netowkring sites. Chelsea Leyland will also perform.

#13. Ricky’s NYC

Time: 6:00-11:00 P.M.

-2387 87th Street New York NY 10024

To celebrate 20 years Ricky’s will be serving drinks along with complimentary blow-outs and makeovers with a Ricky’s purchase.

#14. Kiehl’s Since 1851

Time: TBA

-109 Third Avenue New York NY 10003

Information on the event hasn’t been released yet, but Kiehl’s Since 1851 never fails to please loyal customers with their products. We look forward to seeing what treats they provide at the event.

#15. Jo Malone

Time: 6:00-11:00 P.M.

-946 Madison Avenue New York NY 10021

Details coming! I hope this event has something to do with the new Cologne Intense Collection.

For more information on Fashion’s Night Out visit fashionsnightout.com