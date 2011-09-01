Fashion’s Night Out: 13 Beauty Must-Sees of the Night

Fashion’s Night Out can be intimidating to say the least lots to do, places to go and things to buy – but if it is beauty that you are after, here is our roundup of our favorite places to be on September 8. Stores from Broadway to Brooklyn open their doors to the public; hosting an array of events and festivities to kick-off Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. But what really catches our eye are the must-see beauty extravaganzas from a nail polish ice cream truck to a street wide block party, here are some of the revelries we can’t wait to see.

1 of 13 There are lots of events happening for FNO at Bloomingdale's, but we are particularly excited about Milly designer Michelle Smith offering one-on-one makeup advice with Clinique and the chance to get a Diane Von Furstenberg Home inspired henna tattoo while shopping her collection. Bloomingdales

1000 Third Avenue Stop into Bumble and Bumble for a quick hair style before you hit the streets of New York for all the FNO festivities. Bumble and Bumble

149 Fifth Avenue Butterfly Studio Salon is offering a Fashion's Night Out package including a hair diagnosis, a personalized in-salon hair treatment, a blow out and a deluxe gift bag full of Kerastase products. Those lucky customers who made appointments ahead of time can enjoy drinks and snacks as they get pampered. Butterfly Studio Salon

149 Fifth Avenue Color Club will be taking their nail color on the go for FNO. Color Club Mobile Color Bar will be serving up an assortment of nail colors from their vintage Good Humor Ice Cream Truck. Color Club Mobile Color Bar Washington Street Teen Vogue will be partnering with Essie for a Bleecker Street block party. Essie's celebrity manicurist, Elle Gerstein, will also be on hand to talk nails, while you can get a free manicure. Teen Vogue and Essie Block Party

Bleecker Street & West 11th Street Bring your man to get groomed and yourself to get a makeover at Dolce and Gabbana's FNO event. While there you can see a performance by Asher Roth and be some of the first to experience the Passion Duo Lipstick. Dolce & Gabbana

825 Madison Avenue Jouer cosmetics will be providing complimentary beauty applications with promotional gifts at Henri Bendel. Jouer Cosmetics at Henri Bendel

712 Fifth Avenue Stop by the pre-party at Federic Fekkai at Fifth Avenue from 4 pm to 7 pm to prep yourself for you fashionable night out. Get a bejeweled manicure while sipping champagne cocktails and enjoy being pampered. Frederic Fekkai 712 Fifth Avenue Fourth Floor New York NY 10019 Stop by Kiehl's Since 1851 for a "karnival" like atmosphere with karaoke and celebrity appearances. Kiehl's Since 1851

109 Third Avenue Be transported to the south of France with rose wine, hand massages and French fare at L'Occitane en Provence. L'Occitane en Provence

146 Spring Street In addition to the other FNO event's happeing in Macy's at Herald Square, Bobbi Brown will be making a personal appearance in her shop in Cosmetics where she will share makeup tips for the fall season. Macy's Herald Square

151 West 34th Street Not only will you be recieving backstage beauty tips from MAC artists, but attendants at MAC's Soho store on FNO will also get to listen to the vocal styling's of Beth Ditto as she sings a special three song set. MAC Cosmetics

109 Spring Street Sephora will be hosting a plethora of celebrity makeup artist at their 34th Street location. Learn from the best to kick off Fashion Week in style. Sephora

130 West 34th Street Next slideshow starts in 10s NYFW SS 2012: A Sheer Wonderland at Vera Wang























