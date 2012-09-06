Fashion’s Night Out: 10 Stops to Make For Freebies and More

Fashion’s Night Out is tonight, are you ready? Shopping in stores that are open past closing is only part of the fun, it’s mostly about designers, models, and editors coming together to bring you parties and chances to try free samples. Every street will be filled with heels hitting the pavement in search for the hottest spot. If glancing through the events and thinking of the crowds didn’t excite you already, don’t forget about all the freebies you can score! Tonight is the night to go out with your hair undone and a fresh face because this is your chance to try on this fall’s beauty trends. We’re here to bring you the 10 best spots to check out for free products, makeovers and manicures. If that won’t get you out of the house, I don’t know what will. Just make sure to arrive early while supplies last and to avoid the mass amounts of people.

1. Maybelline will have a “mobile studio” from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm in Times Square and from 3 to 6 pm in Union Square to offer free mini-makeovers and manicures. From 6-10 pm Maybelline will then throw a party to give a sneak preview and free samples of their latest mascara, The Colossal Cat Eyes Mascara by Volum’ Express. (Party: 14th St & 9th Ave)At Diane von Furstenberg’s store in the Meatpacking District you can receive free makeup touch-ups while sipping on free cocktails and listening to DJ Solange Knowles. (874 Washington St)

2. Losing your summer tan? Head to the Spa Merge at the Hilton for a complimentary spray tan with Clearly Bronz, a sunless tanning product from B.Bronz. (102 West 57th St)

3. Blow will have a team of stylists to offer complimentary dry styling and you can walk out with a free full size bottle of Time to Shine 3-D Illuminating Mist. (342 West 14th St)

4. Saks Fifth Avenue will have beauty advisors and makeup artists for Estee Lauder to give makeovers and manicurists will give polish changes with the new Pure Color Nail Lacquers. (611 Fifth Ave)

5. GrandCentralBeauty will be at Henri Bendel NYC to give free mini facials of the S.M.A.R.T Skin Perfecting Mask. (712 Fifth Ave)

6. Need a manicure? La Prairie at Bloomingdale’s, Bergdorf’s, and Saks Fifth Avenue will be giving complimentary mini-manicures in either Caviar or Power Blue. (1000 Third Ave; 2 West 58th St; 611 Fifth Ave)

7. Receive complimentary hair extensions in any color from LeMetric Beauty Studio. Their Mobile Hair Studio will be at several locations throughout the night, follow them on Twitter @LeMetric for the exact times and locations.

8. The Spa at Trump SoHo will host a pop-up beauty bar next to the poolside bar, Bar d’Eau, where you can receive complimentary makeover treatments. (246 Spring St, 7th floor)

9. Rebecca Minkoff is going all out by hosting a Girl’s Night Out at Saks Fifth Avenue between 6:30 and 8:30 with a ponytail bar, smoky eye station, nail art, and a bracelet bar for you to create your own woven friendship bracelets. (611 Fifth Ave)

10. NARS will not only have a limited edition collection available, but International Stylist Lena Koro will also be there to create fashion-forward looks. You can receive a free 413 BLKR tote bag and deluxe sample bundle of Lover Mini Velvet Matte Lip Pencil and Mini Super Orgasm Blush, while supplies last. (413 Bleecker St)