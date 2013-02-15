Fashion Week Trendspotting: Braids

As we come to the end of New York Fashion Week, we’ve been spotting beauty trends backstage all week that we’re dying to try ourselves. While makeup trends are fun and bold, we take a particular liking to the hair trends because all you’ve got to do is learn the technique to get the look. Of the trends happening, we’ve grown quite fond of the many braids we saw on the runways.
From fishtails at Christian Siriano to romantic milkmaid braids at Alice + Olivia, there’s a braid for everyone this season. Versatile enough for special occasions or second day hairstyles, braids are one of our favorite go-to looks when it comes to beauty. We’re sure this trend will continue to pop up in London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks as Fashion Month continues, and we’ll keep you in the know with all of the trends throughout the month.
Click through to check out all of the braids that we're lusting over so far this "fashion month."
Deconstructed, messy fishtail braids were created at Tadashi Shoji.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Alice Olivia's loose, romantic braids were a stunning compliment to the deep crimson lips.
Intricate braids took over at Christian Siriano.
Alexandre Herchcovitch went for a unique braid down the back of the head, leaving half of the hair out and loose.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
The feminine braids at Rodarte created by the John Frieda team were wearable and fun.
Photo:
Rodarte/Rodarte
Fishtails at either side of the head were a bit disheveled at the Veronica Beard show.
Photo:
Veronica Beard/Veronica Beard
Backstage at Susan Woo, braids were kept close to the head and texturized.
Photo:
Susan Woo Instagram/Susan Woo
Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti kept things interesting with a braided fishtail updo.