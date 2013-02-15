Fashion Week Trendspotting: Braids

As we come to the end of New York Fashion Week, we’ve been spotting beauty trends backstage all week that we’re dying to try ourselves. While makeup trends are fun and bold, we take a particular liking to the hair trends because all you’ve got to do is learn the technique to get the look. Of the trends happening, we’ve grown quite fond of the many braids we saw on the runways.

From fishtails at Christian Siriano to romantic milkmaid braids at Alice + Olivia, there’s a braid for everyone this season. Versatile enough for special occasions or second day hairstyles, braids are one of our favorite go-to looks when it comes to beauty. We’re sure this trend will continue to pop up in London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks as Fashion Month continues, and we’ll keep you in the know with all of the trends throughout the month.