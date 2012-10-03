Fashion Week Street Style: We Round Up the Best Beauty Shots for Inspiration

We’ve brought you backstage photos of makeup and hair looks from fashion shows in New York, London, Paris, and Milan. Now it’s time to give you the best of street style (or should we say street beauty?) from each city. While the models are prepped by the hottest stylists with the latest trends, the guests arrive showcasing their own style. From New York to Paris we spotted some of the most gorgeous waves and red lips, proving neither of these trends are going out of style any time soon.
Check out the slideshow to see some of our favorite beauty looks from the street!
Oh, those pink lips. Long, straight hair. Awesome sunglasses. We love it all.
New York Fashion Week
We like her pink stained lips and long locks.
Her loose waves and nude lips pair well with her outfit.
Top knots are always a perfect beauty statement.
She can definitely pull off the dark lipstick many of us are too scared to try.
London Fashion Week
Love the fringe topped with a large hat.
You know we're all over messy chignons.
She's on trend with ombre hair and loose waves.
She's definitely making a statement with flowers in her hair and the blue underneath her eyes.
We envy her red hair and large top knot.
Milan Fashion Week
Perfect top knot paired with red lips.
This is one of the coolest headbands we've ever seen, paired with red lips and she's set.
And another braided headband we love.
We like the strip of red with black nail polish.
Paris Fashion Week
Who wouldn't envy her long waves?
Her fresh face, eyeliner, and pink stained lips come together for a polished look.
She looks so chic with red lips, blonde hair, and a black hat with bows.
Blonde tips look great on her super long hair.
Luscious lashes and light pink lips, who could ask for more?