New York Fashion Week Trend Report: 10 Trends to Know Now

Now that New York Fashion Week has come and gone and our eyes (and beauty brains) turn to London, Milan and Paris, it’s time to reflect back on everything we saw this past week (and a half!) in good ‘ol NYC. While we are well aware that spring is a long way off, a lot of the trends that were spotted on the runway can be worn now – like the low ponytail – and some take some practice – such as the orange lip – so it’s nice to have a quick review before we immerse ourselves back into fall.

We’ve pulled out what we think were the 10 most prominent trends from the runways, as well as the ones that you’re most likely to wear, for you to get a sneak peek at now. Flip through the slideshow above for tricks and tips for how to wear the trends straight off the runway, as well as the exact products that were used. Plus, let us know in the comments below what you think of the looks!

More From Beauty High:

10 of the Best Tips From Pros We Learned Backstage at Fashion Week

Must-See Looks From Fashion Week: Fembots, Strippers and Tweety Bird

Beauty Street Style From NYFW: 20 Looks That Caught Our Eye