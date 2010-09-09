StyleCaster
Share

Fashion Week Spring 2011: Tribal Updos

What's hot
StyleCaster

Fashion Week Spring 2011: Tribal Updos

Megan McIntyre
by
Christian_S_hair.jpg

Runway Photo: © Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Payless

Models took a walk on the wild side at the Christian Siriano Spring 2011 fashion show, where hair and makeup evoked a romantic, nomadic feel that complemented the designer’s use of multicultural prints.

Uber-stylist Antoinette Beenders, working with Aveda, created a “tribal bun” with an “Afro-like texture” that elongated models’ upper bodies, giving them a “giraffe neck”. Here’s how she did the sexy updo:

  • Spray shine spray directly onto the bristles of a kabuki brush, then “paint” the sides of hair with the brush to create a high-shine finish.
  • Take the ponytail and braid it. Twist the braid into a bun and secure to the head with bobby pins. Spray with hairspray to hold in place.
  • Remove the clip from the front section of hair and comb back. Working with small portions of hair, use a micro-crimping iron to add texture from the crown to the ends. Brush through hair with a paddle brush to soften the crimp.
  • Gently pull the hair over the bun and secure at the base with hair pins. Spray with hairspray, then pull a few pieces of hair out of the bun with your fingers to create extra texture. Spray one more time with hairspray to lock everything in place.
Try_It_On_endofarticle.gif

Try on more Fashion Week looks in the Makeover Studio!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share