Fashion Week Spring 2011: Tribal Updos

Runway Photo: © Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Payless

Models took a walk on the wild side at the Christian Siriano Spring 2011 fashion show, where hair and makeup evoked a romantic, nomadic feel that complemented the designer’s use of multicultural prints.

Uber-stylist Antoinette Beenders, working with Aveda, created a “tribal bun” with an “Afro-like texture” that elongated models’ upper bodies, giving them a “giraffe neck”. Here’s how she did the sexy updo:

Pull the top section of hair–from hairline to crown–and clip it out of the way. Comb remaining hair back and into a tight, high ponytail. Spray with Aveda Control Force Firm Hold Hair Spray.

Spray shine spray directly onto the bristles of a kabuki brush, then “paint” the sides of hair with the brush to create a high-shine finish.

Take the ponytail and braid it. Twist the braid into a bun and secure to the head with bobby pins. Spray with hairspray to hold in place.

Remove the clip from the front section of hair and comb back. Working with small portions of hair, use a micro-crimping iron to add texture from the crown to the ends. Brush through hair with a paddle brush to soften the crimp.

Gently pull the hair over the bun and secure at the base with hair pins. Spray with hairspray, then pull a few pieces of hair out of the bun with your fingers to create extra texture. Spray one more time with hairspray to lock everything in place.

