Fashion Week Spring 2011: Pop Art Eyes

Photo: © Luca Cannionieri

Orange is once again proving to be the color of the season, with variations of popping up all over the runways at Fashion Week. The latest incarnation of the traffic-stopping color was seen at Derek Lam, where makeup artist Tom Pecheux for Estée Lauder gave models a graphic eye of orange and white. “Derek’s clothes this season were based on the West Coast interpretation of the East Coast art scene in the 60s so we wanted to play with bright colors,” said Pecheux.

To create the look, Pecheux blended two shades of Estée Lauder Pure Color Long-Lasting Lipsticks (launching next year) with Double Wear Stay-In-Place Lip Pencil in Coral. This mixture was drawn on the eyes to create a thick line along the lashes. On the inside corner of the eye and up towards the brow, he created a triangle of opaque white shadow in an “architectural triangle that changed the shape of the eye.”

On the lips, Pecheux used a creamy nude lipstick to give models a dewy finish while brows were slightly enhanced with a brow pencil and cheeks were given a light dusting of bronzer and blush to create that fresh-faced glow.

