NYFW Nails: The Best Manicures We’ve Seen On the Runway

Nails are just as important as hair and makeup (if not more) backstage at New York Fashion Week. Over the past few seasons we’ve seen everything from ombre glitter stiletto tips to bejeweled “sqoval” (square-meets-oval) talons and the Fall 2014 shows are already bringing fun, bold creations to the hands of every major model on the catwalk.
We’ll be tracking the trends as they pop up throughout the week, from new twists on the French manicure to gold ombre and everything in between. Take a look at our favorites so far…
Mega manicurist MISS POP painted a monogramed E (for Erin Fetherston, natch) on every half-moon nail using a KISS Nail Artist Paint, alternating between white and black. Sweet, chic, and totally on trend.
Over at Marissa Webb, diagonal color-blocked sections were done with Maybelline Color Show lacquer in "Pink Embrace" and "Dressed to Kill" for a mod feel.
MAC manicurust Keri Blair applied actual gold leafing over "Screaming Bright" polish to create the illusion of metallic rain on the nails at Desigual and the result was seriously stunning up close.
We're pretty sure these high-shine tips caught everyone's eye at Lisa Perry. Essie polish in "No Place Like Chrome" was appllied for the metallic effect, followed by quick-e drying drops.
The nails at Kate Spade are always pretty major and although this creamy nude hue is more neutral than what we've seen in past seasons, the almond shape still makes them super sophisticated for fall (or spring).
Celebrity nail technician Patricia Yankee actually designed not one, but three cool manicures for the Jay Godfrey presentation. She utilized leather fringe, black lace, and metallic purple striping tape to accesorize each stiletto-shaped tip.
It doens't get much cooler than clouds and rainbows! The dreamy tips at DEGEN were created with OPI "Can't Find My Czech-Book" (sky) and "Alpine Snow" (clouds), while the pinkies were painted with "Push and Shove" and "Desperately Seeking Sequins" before getting the rainbow treatment.
Peter Som's models got sleek black stripes along the bottom of a stark white base for their close up.
To complement the cool street style vibe of the DKNY collection and the cement gray color of the city sidewalks, Michelle Saunders created an inverted French mani for the show. Essie Blanc polish was applied to the entire nail, before another coat of Smokin' Hot at the center, leaving a thin white arc around the base. One layer of Allure finished off the look and sealed in the cement shade.
The silver painted nails at Badgley Mischka were taken to the next level with a bit of sparkle at the nail bed to take them out of this world.
Ombre and confetti covered nails glided down the Libertine runway.
We're excited to see more holographic nails like the ones at Cushnie et Ochs in the future.
We couldn't help but gush over the oxblood fingertips at the Costello Tagliapietra show.