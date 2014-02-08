NYFW Nails: The Best Manicures We’ve Seen On the Runway

Nails are just as important as hair and makeup (if not more) backstage at New York Fashion Week. Over the past few seasons we’ve seen everything from ombre glitter stiletto tips to bejeweled “sqoval” (square-meets-oval) talons and the Fall 2014 shows are already bringing fun, bold creations to the hands of every major model on the catwalk.

We’ll be tracking the trends as they pop up throughout the week, from new twists on the French manicure to gold ombre and everything in between. Take a look at our favorites so far…