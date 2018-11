Photo: Greg Kessler

Check out this cool feature from the New York Times that shows how models went from natural to totally glammed out during Fall Winter 2009 Fashion Week. Just move the slider from left to right and you’ll instantly see the transformation. It’s super cool!

Want more Fall Winter 2009 Fashion Week beauty news? Read our Backstage Blog, try on the hottest hairstyles from the runway, or check out our full coverage.