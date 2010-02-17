Fashion Week Party Madness

It’s that crazy time of year again in NYC when Fashion Week dominates and the parties go on all night long! I have been participating in the mayhem so I can bring to you lovely readers what I see in the trenches. What is hot? Well it’s all about early 80’s rock ‘n roll chic is which seems to be the only thing happening now. From bi-level haircuts to crazy lip colors and wild eyeliner people are really going for it Flock Of Seagulls style. Yeah, no kidding!

Now I’m not saying we all need to run out and get steps shorn into the back of our hair or swipe on fuchsia lipstick, hell I did that years ago and not real keen on revisiting it again, leave it to the young hipsters, but it is kind of fun to see people having a blast with their makeup and hair and not giving a damn. If you want to participate with what’s hot without looking like your trying too hard go for something a little more sophisticated and subtle.

Pull your hair back and let a facial feature be the star of your show. Create luminous amazing skin by blending on a nice primer and liquid foundation and then pick only one feature to really play up. Eyes can look sleek and sexy if you choose a sparkling purple eye shadow like Mac Pigment in Violet and sweep it across the lid and slightly under the lash line. Leave lips muted with a nude lipstick or gloss like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Moisture Gloss in Sparkling Nude. If lips are the main attraction try bold colors like Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick in Temptation or MAC Lipstick in Bubblegum but keep eyes very simple with a little sheer highlighter across the lids and rich black mascara. If you want to experiment with liquid eyeliner my new favorite is Milani Eye Tech Liquid Eyeliner in Black that is an easy to use liquid pen that glides on in a flash.

Just remember to have fun and create these looks at night then rock forth, my retro cuties!

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.