As the fashionistas go full throttle this fashion week in NYC, many women’s whole beauty routine needs to be spot-on if they are ducking in and out of shows, parties and restaurants. There is a fashion week survival kit I swear by that has kept me going in the past through all the madness. This same survival kit applies to all women everywhere as the holidays approach to keep you looking fresh and on top of your game.

The first thing you will need is Visine Maximum Redness Relief. After long days and nights, tired eyes can make you look a bit haggard and with a quick drop in each eye, your whole face can light up. I never leave home without them!

You must carry EBoost packets with you to mix up in your water bottle. These little energy-boosting powder packets contain green tea, vitamins and all the great nutrients to keep your body energized and revitalized while running around.

The Fresh Satin Luster Palette is a must in your kit to “Carmindize” the face. Use it to highlight under the brows, on the inside corners of the eyes and on top of the cheekbones. This technique showcases the planes of your face and gives the appearance of illuminated and glowing skin.

Nars Lipstick in Heat Wave will make a bold statement, as this matte orangey red color looks uber chic no matter what you are wearing. Just make sure you pair it with my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Sheerest Cream Blush in Bloom on the apples of your cheeks and nothing on the eyes except very black mascara. The last thing you will need is a small bottle of Tylenol for when it does finally all creep on you!

