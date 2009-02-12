Fashion Week gets a Daily Makeover…

The leader in try-on technology becomes the first to offer virtually instant access to the season’s latest looks.

Daily Makeover is now the first virtual makeover site to let visitors try on Fashion Week’s hottest trends. More than simple reporting, at Daily Makeover, users will be able to try on the latest hairstyles straight off the catwalk and see themselves wearing the newest makeup trends with an exclusive one-click look feature. A division of Makeover Solutions, Daily Makeover is the leader in “try-on” technology, reaching over 4 million visitors each month.

The Daily Makeover team, headed by beauty industry veterans, Daily Makeover Beauty Editor, Rachel Hayes and Associate Editor, Megan McIntyre, will attend more than 48 shows, uncovering trends and identifying key hairstyle, makeup, manicure and accessory looks. The best looks will be uploaded onto the website, enabling users the chance to try on the trends for themselves, while “at the tents” video interviews with Fashion Week movers and shakers will supplement runway and backstage action. Daily Makeover editors and other experts like Ted Gibson, Gucci Westman, and various beauty bloggers will wrap up the action via a Fashion Week homepage with a dedicated Backstage Beauty Blog, but the site’s coverage will go beyond the everyday, with such innovations as:

– A Runway Hairstyles Look Book, featuring the top 15 trend-setting hairstyles with the option to try them on instantly.

– One-click looks of the hottest makeup trends, so visitors can try on the latest trends for eyes, cheeks, and lips with one easy step.

– A series of 15 branded videos delivering trends and feedback from some of the beauty world’s most influential commentators ranging from designers, stylists, makeup artists, hairstylists and NYC stylemakers.

In addition, Dailymakeover.com will also help underscore the fact that today’s Fashion

Week insiders are now celebrities, with a Fashion Week Front Row try-on gallery filled with some of the best known show attendees. Daily Makeover’s users can virtually step in to Anna Wintour‘s shoes – or at least her iconic hairstyle – along with those of Heidi Klum, Betsey Johnson, Rachel Zoe and more.

According to Jeannette McClennan, CEO and President of Makeover Solutions, this foray is a natural for the site. “At Daily Makeover we’re committed to bringing first-to-market innovation and news to our users. It’s only natural that we’d be the first virtual makeover site to bring Fashion Week’s most cutting edge beauty and style trends into the homes – and onto the faces – of Daily Makeover devotees nationwide. By being on the spot and backstage at Fashion Week we can deliver an authentic opportunity for visitors to take part in the excitement virtually instantaneously.”

With the addition of Fashion Week coverage and try-on styles, Daily Makeover continues to offer consumers engaging tools designed to encourage them to refresh, reinvent and repeat. Daily Makeover … it’s the next best thing to being there!

About DailyMakeover.com

DailyMakeover.com, from Makeover Solutions, Inc., is the web’s leading beauty information site, providing virtual try-on technology and content needed for personalized makeovers. With more than 4 million unique visitors, Daily Makeover enables users to see themselves wearing numerous hairstyles, cosmetics and accessory options to create their best looks, which can be saved, printed or emailed. The site also offers up to the minute trends, celebrity hairstyles, an online community including beauty blogs for women to share style opinions and product reviews. Makeover Solutions, Inc. licenses its turnkey try on tool and vast customizable content library to other publishers. It is currently licensed to 53 web sites in the USA and around the world. For more information visit www.dailymakeover.com, Facebook and Twitter.

About Makeover Solutions

Makeover Solutions, Inc. is a leader in interactive media and virtual reality try-on technology. The company has been developing and delivering image processing tools and technology for more than 10 years. With a library of 7300 hairstyles and 6000 beauty products and accessories, Makeover Solutions has deep content that its partners can leverage to reach a unique set of audiences.

The try-on technology is used by Makeover Solutions’ own highly-popular beauty website, DailyMakeover.com, as well as several beauty and lifestyle sites and the sites of major brands. Makeover Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York City and is backed by Village Ventures, Rho Canada and Borealis Ventures.