What’s Hot For Fall: Fashion Week Wrap-Up

Well, another fine NYC fashion week has come and gone and many new makeup looks were seen on the runway for fall. Some were a hit and some were most definitely a miss, and there is a right and wrong way to interpret these trends. Pick a trend that works for you, don’t be a slave to fashion and go for the whole look.

Photo: Before © Luca Cannionieri

If lips are your best feature, then by all means play with new seasonal shades like at Diane Von Furstenberg, where models pouts were painted up with red lipstick, a tried-and-true fall classic. Donna Karan showed pale pink lips, which is a fresh but unusual choice for fall. Karan’s was an example of a fashion show where you want to stick to only one trend. The fabulous pale pink lips were paired with a not-so-fabulous tarnished sepia color on the eyes. This shade rarely looks good on anyone but young models, so just give the lip color a go and skip the eye shadow. I loved the entire ruby lip look at Gucci—eyes and all, but to make it work in real life skip the gloss and keep the dark lips matte and moisturized and try using a hue a hint lighter.

If your eyes are your best asset, try framing them with a strong filled-in brow like at the Alexander Wang show. Don’t be so literal and instead softly fill them in with a pencil, tapering them outward for a little extension at the ends. Leave off the eyeshadow and sweep on a light coating of mascara. The silvery plummy smoky eyes at Vera Wang felt very fall to me and can be worn with ease on any skin tone. Just make sure to pair this look with a lighter lip and rock it only at night.

A flushed cream blush cheek is a great look for fall especially when paired with bold eyeliner like at the Marc Jacobs show. The only issue here is where that blush was placed. It was blended on lower then the cheeks (closer to the jaw), making the models look like they had bad cases rosacea! Love a flushed cheek but just place it on the apples where it belongs. Try my Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Sheerest Cream Blush in Beaming to get the right look.

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.