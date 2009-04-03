Fall Winter 2009 Fashion Trend Recap

Tony Cohen

Whew, boy!! Fall Winter 2009 Fashion Week was several weeks ago, but I still get tired when I think of all the shows we did. I have one thing to say YOU BETTA WORK!!! LOL! Lela Rose, Carlos Campos, Vena Cava, Carmen Marc Valvo, Tony Cohen, and Jenni Kane. I love fashion week. It’s so much fun and hectic and crazy at the same time. WOW!!

Hair for the Fall 2009 is super cool and super 80’s

Lets break it down:

Lela Rose: sexy ponytails with a sexy bump using bungee elastics

Carlos Campos Women: rock’a’billy chic using l’oreal professional

Carlos Campos Men: Clark Gable with a modern flare using l’oreal professionnel

Vena Cava: return to 80’s glam using ted gibson fix it gel

Carmen Marc Valvo: chic sophisticated glamour using beautiful hold hairspray

Tony Cohen: aysemmetrical glam using build it blowdrying spray

Jenni Kane: subtle power girl yes using hairsheet styling

Tip: When using a round brush to blow-dry your hair, work in 1 inch wide section to ensure you get great volume and smooth, sexy results.

