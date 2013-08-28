Editor Approved: Fashion Week Beauty Trends to Try

Whether or not you’re actually attending any of the fashion week shows, if you have your eye on the industry you know that this is the time of the year when the magic happens. Designers are in a frenzy to highlight their collections on the runway and they bring the best and the brightest makeup artists, hairstylists and manicurists together to make sure the look is up to par, and then some. For the masses of press that gather both backstage and at the front of house, it’s also prime time for them to take the trends that they’ve been spotting (and dying to try out) and put them to good use.

We talked to some of our favorite online beauty friends – from top notch bloggers to editors – and found out which look they can’t wait to wear this New York Fashion Week. Find out what trends they’ll be rocking as they run from show to show and which products they’ll rely on to get the look just right.

