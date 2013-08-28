Editor Approved: Fashion Week Beauty Trends to Try

Whether or not you’re actually attending any of the fashion week shows, if you have your eye on the industry you know that this is the time of the year when the magic happens. Designers are in a frenzy to highlight their collections on the runway and they bring the best and the brightest makeup artists, hairstylists and manicurists together to make sure the look is up to par, and then some. For the masses of press that gather both backstage and at the front of house, it’s also prime time for them to take the trends that they’ve been spotting (and dying to try out) and put them to good use.
We talked to some of our favorite online beauty friends – from top notch bloggers to editors – and found out which look they can’t wait to wear this New York Fashion Week. Find out what trends they’ll be rocking as they run from show to show and which products they’ll rely on to get the look just right.
More From Beauty High:
Beauty Industry 101: Experts Share Advice On How to Land Any Job
New York Fashion Week: Twitter Handles You Need to Follow
50 Best Beauty Blogs
Find out what looks your favorite beauty gurus will be wearing this New York Fashion Week!
"My favorite fashion week look is the cobalt cat eye. I frequently sport
a black version, but it feels too much to wear this electric blue
iteration except during fashion week. To achieve this one, I rock Nars Single Eye Shadow in Outremer with a bit of Make Up For Ever Aqua Seal over
top to ensure it lasts longer than "True Blood's" tenure on HBO. Which
felt all too long until the full-frontal Eric finale." - Amber Katz, Beauty Blogging Junkie
"All I'll be living for is to wear olive green nails all week – specifically Jin Soon's Epidote
shade from her collaboration with Tibi. I basically want to get it
tattooed on my hands forever and ever. Or at least until the next nail
color comes along and steals my heart." – Beth Shapouri, Glamour
"Usually my go-to beauty look at NYFW is a bold lipstick, but this year I
really want to switch things up to reflect the shift in focus we saw on
the fall runways. Trade in my statement lip for a statement eye, if you
will. I don't however, want to have to craft a 15-step smoky eye every
morning — not a great idea when you've only had 3 hours of sleep the
night before — which is why I love the idea of a metallic halo of
coppery color à la J. Mendel's fall '13 show. It only requires a swipe
of saturated, shimmery shadow across the lid and a little past the
contour, plus a few coats of mascara. Fortunately, I found the perfect
hue, courtesy of Dior's new Diorshow Fusion Mono Eyeshadow in Meteore — it's super-pigmented and gives a true molten-metal effect to my eye makeup. Now I just have to remember to spackle on some Benefit Erase Paste beforehand, so my dark circles don't compete with my glimmering gaze." - Megan McIntyre, Senior Beauty Editor, Refinery29
My new-ish sleek Rick Owens biker jacket, skinny grey jeans and pointy
toe pump. Dark lipstick (dying to wear Poppy Queen's new Velvet Rope
collection – in the burgundy, Entourage), a perfect matte face and I
never leave the house without two coats of Chanel's Le Volume Mascara. – Cheryl Wischhover, Fashionista Beauty Contributor
"Backstage at Fashion Week, I always get major glow envy. Let's face
it—we mere mortals are surrounded by a bunch of 16-year-olds with an
army of professional makeup artists at their disposal! Well, guess what?
I guarantee they'll be trying to keep up with ME this time around—I've
taken to mixing all of my foundations or tinted moisturizers (plural,
because I have about 10 of each that I love, obviously) with one pump of
Giorgio Armani's Fluid Sheers.
Liquid blush can sound intimidating—and these guys definitely can be if
you don't know what you're doing. But the fine particle and airbrushed
diffusion in this product is inimitable… plus it hydrates, so you look
even more dewy and glow-y than usual. My favorite is the gold (#4) to
amp up my healthy not-a-real-bronze. I always apply with my damp
BeautyBlender. (You can also mix them with loose pigments or shadows to
create a custom, creamy eyeshadow or highlighter.) Also: Don't you dare
set with a finishing powder. Use a hydrating facial mist instead so
you'll keep glowing and going right through your 12th backstage
appointment of the day." – Phillip Picardi, Assistant Beauty Editor, Teen Vogue
"My mind will be focused on Spring 2014's hottest beauty trends, but my
beauty look will scream fall. I can't wait to dress up my lips in a
reddish-brown shade to recreate the "chocolate kisses" I spotted
backstage at Phillip Lim's fall show. And NARS Mambo Eye Liner Pencil (worn as lipstick) will be my product of choice." - Dana Oliver, Senior Beauty Editor, HuffPost Style
Photo:
Raydene Salinas
"I am obsessed with the Marc Jacobs Beauty Lovemarc Lip Gel in Neo Noir;
I'm actually going to build my look around it, thinking to pair some
killer white jeans with my mint and khaki Rebecca Minkoff Barista Heels,
and a lighweight, open weave crew neck sweater with a brightly colored
tank underneath is worthy of the stylish event!" – Julia DiNardo, Fashion Pulse Daily