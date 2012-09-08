StyleCaster
Fashion Week Trend Spotting: Colorful Eyes for Spring

Augusta Falletta
by
Fashion Week has only just begun, and beauty trends are already beginning to emerge. After being backstage at some of the first shows, it’s very apparent that the first biggest trend of the spring season that we can point our fingers on will be colorful eyeshadow. From pinks to blues to greys, designers are sending colorful lids down the runway, forgoing color on the rest of the face for a focus on the eyes.

We spoke with the makeup artists at shows like Peter Som, Kate Spade and Creatures of the Wind, all of which told us that color would be the direction spring would be heading in. After a summer of bold lips and brows, we can’t wait to see the trends change and begin to focus on colorful eyes instead of lips. Above are some of the first colorful shadow looks from New York Fashion Week. If this trend continues all week, there’s sure to be a rainbow of shades to graze through.

Would you wear bold, colorful shadow? Tell us in the comment section below. 

Images via Imax Tree

NARS created this 'Creatures of the Wind' makeup look with pink shadow over the lid and white shadow in the inner corners of the eye, brightening up the look. The overall effect is fun, young and fresh. 

Richard Chai Love is bringing the gray graphic eye to the runway. James Karliardos, lead makeup artist for MAC, tells us we should expect tons of color in the beauty world come spring. 

Peter Som makeup artist Tom Pecheux wanted the look to be fully focused on color, skipping any color on the face other than eyeshadow. 

"We wanted to play with a lot of color today, because it's a very happy collection", says Tom Pecheux, makeup artist at Peter Som. 

Kate Spade's eye makeup focused on blues under the brow bone. 

