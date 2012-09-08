Fashion Week Trend Spotting: Colorful Eyes for Spring

Fashion Week has only just begun, and beauty trends are already beginning to emerge. After being backstage at some of the first shows, it’s very apparent that the first biggest trend of the spring season that we can point our fingers on will be colorful eyeshadow. From pinks to blues to greys, designers are sending colorful lids down the runway, forgoing color on the rest of the face for a focus on the eyes.

We spoke with the makeup artists at shows like Peter Som, Kate Spade and Creatures of the Wind, all of which told us that color would be the direction spring would be heading in. After a summer of bold lips and brows, we can’t wait to see the trends change and begin to focus on colorful eyes instead of lips. Above are some of the first colorful shadow looks from New York Fashion Week. If this trend continues all week, there’s sure to be a rainbow of shades to graze through.

Would you wear bold, colorful shadow? Tell us in the comment section below.

Images via Imax Tree