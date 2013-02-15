Fashion Show 360: See One Designer’s Fashion Week Show from Start to Finish

Staging a fashion show during New York Fashion Week is no easy feat. Before the crowd takes their seats, before the models walk the runway, and before the designer takes their final bow, there are numerous moving parts that have to go off without a hitch to ensure that the entire look and feel of the show is absolutely perfect.

From model castings and fashion fittings to the creation of beauty looks to complement the clothing, a village of creative minds come together and work tirelessly to create a show that’ll hopefully set trends and be remembered for years to come.

Leading up to showtime, we had the chance to follow designer Sophie Theallet and her team as they collaborated on the designer’s Fall 2013 collection, which drew its inspiration from the “super chic”-yet-cool vibe of Theallet’s mother, and is aimed at the “intelligent girl who loves fashion and color.”

Watch the video above to find out how creative minds, including fashion stylist Delphine and MAC Cosmetics’ key makeup artist Tom Pecheux, collaborated and brainstormed at show tests to produce one amazing event at New York Fashion Week—Theallet’s Fall 2013 runway show.

Fashion Show 360 is a co-production of StyleCaster and Beauty High—your go-to resources for style and beauty at New York Fashion Week.