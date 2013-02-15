Fashion Show 360: See One Designer’s Fashion Week Show from Start to Finish

In any given fashion week show, there are numerous moving parts to make sure the entire look of the show is perfect—all before the models ever hit the runway. From the casting of the models to the creation of beauty looks to complement the clothing, many talented minds come together to work on the gorgeous looks that will set the trends of seasons to come.

We had the opportunity to follow designer Sophie Theallet and the incredible team behind her Fall 2013 show this season as they collaborated on a collection that was inspired by Theallet’s mother and her “super chic,” yet cool, vibe.

From key makeup artist for MAC Cosmetics, Tom Pecheux, to stylist Delphine to the nail artist, Keri Blair, we spoke with every single moving part in Theallet’s fashion show, leading right up to showtime. Watch the video above to learn how the creative minds collaborated and brainstormed at the show tests to produce this single show, dedicated to an “intelligent girl who loves fashion and loves color.”

Fashion Show 360: is a co-production of StyleCaster and Beauty High – your go-to resources for style and beauty at New York Fashion Week.