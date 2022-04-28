This Holy Grail Vitamin C Serum Gives Me Glazed Donut Model Skin Every Time I Use It—Seriously

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a few skincare and beauty trends I’m quite literally obsessing over currently: “sunburn” blush and dewy glazed-donut skin that may or may not be a direct result of Hailey Bieber’s many skincare TikToks that I’ve by now memorized. Here’s the thing, though. If you don’t have perfect zit-free, scar-free skin, these looks are basically impossible to achieve. Like, there’s a reason everybody on TikTok going viral for these looks is using filters, concealers and selfie lights to do so.

As somebody with acne-prone combination skin that breaks out the second that I even think about a moisturizer with fragrance (I can feel a zit forming already!), I’ve tried and tried to achieve glowy skin only to then look like a greased-up slab of fried chicken. As good as it is to eat, it’s not so great to look like. I essentially gave up on getting my skin to look glistening and glowy until I received a vitamin C serum to test.

Now, of all the products I’ve tried, a vitamin C serum was probably the thing I thought was least likely to help my face reflect as beautifully as a mirror ball. I figured only highlights or moisturized could do this. But, one special serum proved me wrong.

Farmacy’s 10% Waterless Vitamin C Serum not only helped me achieve glazed donut model skin with makeup on, but clear bump-free skin when it’s all off.

I was skeptical about this product at first. When I first tested some on my hand I was scared of the consistency. It’s waterless so it’s a bit thicker than typical vitamin C serums. I’ve learned over the many products I’ve tested that the thick ones usually wreak the most havoc on my skin, but the serum left a sheen on my hand that lasted all day long, so I decided the potential reward could be worth the risk.

Boy, am I glad I took a chance on this vitamin C serum. It’s kept my skin glowing and vibrant since the very first time I tried it. And, what’s more, it’s significantly helped with dark spots and uneven texture.

FYI, this is my whole day-time skincare routine in the order I apply the products:

Made with 10% L-ascorbic acid (the purest and most potent form of vitamin C), ferulic acid (an antioxidant that erases away dark spots) and alpha arbutin (a brightening active that evens skin tone), the completely water-free serum is truly one of a kind. It’s free of synthetic fragrances, phthalates and parabens, and comes in an entirely recyclable package. Basically, every product on the market that has a pump can’t be recycled, which is why this is a big deal. The serum has a special design to keep it as earth-friendly as possible.

Farmacy 10% Waterless Vitamin C Serum

I apply a pump of this serum on each cheek and my forehead after I soak in my acne serum and before I apply my moisturizer, and the glow it gives me is unbeatable. After using this vitamin C serum once a day (you can do it in the morning and night, but I’ve just been doing mornings) for about a month and a half, my skin has completely changed.

Thanks to this miracle serum, I don’t experience bumps and zits as frequently, and the leftover scars from those annoyances have faded quicker than ever. This makes sense since the serum is jam-packed with ingredients that protect skin from free radicals that cause a lot of harm and signs of aging.

I’m not the only one who loves this product, though. More than 700 Sephora reviewers have given it an average 4.6-star rating thanks to its ability to transform their skin, too.

“This serum is incredibly gentle yet one of the most effective vitamin c serums I’ve ever used,” explained one reviewer. “The texture is unlike most serums I’ve used. It is like a lightweight gel, but when applied it feels like an oil despite being oil-free. It completely absorbs within minutes and leaves behind a smooth silky feel. (I especially appreciate this since it is silicone-free!). I apply it at night and by morning my skin is softer, smoother, more even-toned and surprisingly less oily than usual. It has helped enormously with the amount of acne I typically have. It has kept breakouts at bay. I’m looking forward to continuing this to see if it helps with dark spots and scars. I’m so pleased with the overall appearance of my skin!”

Another wrote: “I found my new holy grail vitamin c serum!” Enough said.

This glow-inducing serum lasts all day long, truly. I put it on around 7 each morning and have a glow until I go to sleep (I probably still have it while in bed, but you know, I’m sleeping, so can’t really tell). This is the single product I credit the most for giving my skin the glazed-donut look that has previously been so hard to achieve. I recommend this to anyone who struggles with dull, dry, scarred or acne-prone skin. It’ll help combat all of those things and provide you with a glistening canvas for a fresh face or makeup-filled look.

So, take it from me and everyone else: This vitamin C serum is the game-changer your skincare routine needs!