Instagram Insta-Glam: Fancy Updos Perfect For Fall

Sweater weather is in full swing, which means that along with our tank tops and tee shirts, our summer hairstyles need a bit of a fall upgrade. The autumn season brings a slew of fancy events like homecoming, weddings, and formals, so when it comes to choosing the right updo, something that covers the back of the neck or leaves a little less skin exposed is key.
To help give you a little fall hair inspiration, we scoured Instagram for some of the best chilly updos. Whether half-up, braided, or anything in-between, these users really showed off their chops and made us want to step up our hair game, pronto. Check out some of our favorite looks in the gallery above and let us know which styles you’ll be trying yourself in the comments!
Photo:
Instagram
@Willow.hair created this chic woven, almost fishtail-like style. It's purposely messy, which makes us love it that much more.
Photo:
Instagram
There's so much glam happening in this picture that we don't know where to begin! Cascading curls swept to the side is a gorgeous formal style, especially when paired with a rhinestone hair piece such as this, styled above by @Updosbynatasha.
Photo:
Instagram
For this look, @Colorstudio_ created a loose, low fishtail braid and brought it up and around for a fishtail chignon.
Photo:
Instagram
@Hairbyhilda1 created this real life Elsa (see: "Frozen") hairstyle that's sure to turn heads at any event you attend this fall.
Photo:
Instagram
@Ianmccabestudio shows us just how pretty jewelery in the hair looks. Soft, natural-looking waves finish off this hairstyle for a boho-chic vibe.
Photo:
Instagram
Who says ponytails have to be boring? @elstile created this voluminous ponytail with glam waves and a bit of fringe on either side of the face.
Photo:
Instagram
@Jandw_740_409_0410 created this lust-worthy stacked braid that makes us want to start practicing our braiding skills asap!
Photo:
Instagram
@Irene100ianova perfected this pulled-apart braid that cuts diagnolly across the back of the head. Pulling at a braid in either direction helps it look wider and fuller.
Photo:
Instagram