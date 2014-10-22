Instagram Insta-Glam: Fancy Updos Perfect For Fall

Sweater weather is in full swing, which means that along with our tank tops and tee shirts, our summer hairstyles need a bit of a fall upgrade. The autumn season brings a slew of fancy events like homecoming, weddings, and formals, so when it comes to choosing the right updo, something that covers the back of the neck or leaves a little less skin exposed is key.

To help give you a little fall hair inspiration, we scoured Instagram for some of the best chilly updos. Whether half-up, braided, or anything in-between, these users really showed off their chops and made us want to step up our hair game, pronto. Check out some of our favorite looks in the gallery above and let us know which styles you’ll be trying yourself in the comments!

