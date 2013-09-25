Instagram Insta-Glam: False Eyelashes

There’s no better way to take your makeup up a few notches than to wear a pair of false eyelashes. Available in every kind of style from fanned out to deceptively natural, falsies aren’t just for fancy occasions anymore. Sure, a pair of lashes may not work for your every day makeup look, but if you’ve got a big date or a night out with girls, get yourself some black eyelash glue and some tweezers, because false lashes will make you look amazing.

Once you learn how to apply fake eyelashes, the rest is easy. This week, the ladies of Instagram have proven their false lash skills, pairing a set of falsies with smokey eyes, bold brows and deep lipstick colors. Take a look at our favorite false lash moments from Instagram, and tell us how you wear your lashes in the comments below!

