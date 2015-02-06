The New Way To Apply False Lashes

False lashes: The bane of almost every girl’s existence. Seriously, what’s the magic trick to applying them? And how do YouTubers make it look so easy? When you’re not fighting with the ends popping up, you’re probably getting lash glue all over the place. Then when you think you’ve got it down pat, you look in the mirror and realize the lash band is totally obvious. Applying falsies to your own eyes and getting them to look natural is quite the endeavor for everyone. But did you know there’s a newer method that will make them virtually invisible? The trick is to apply the false lashes underneath your own. We know, it sounds terrifying. It does take a bit of practice, but once you master it, your lashes will look natural and flawless every time. Here’s how to do it:

1. Curl your lashes and apply mascara. Curling your lashes and applying mascara beforehand will ensure that the falsies blend better and will prolong their wear.

2. Choose a pair of false lashes and make sure they fit. We recommend a pair with a clear or thin band, as it is the most comfortable and will be the easiest to apply underneath your lashes. Another alternative is individual lashes, which will look the most natural. Measure the strip against your own eye and, if necessary, trim the outer edges to get a perfect fit. Bend and curve the band to give lashes a bit more shape. Also, if you have used the pair previously, make sure the band is completely free of any old, dried glue.

3. Apply a thin coat of lash glue to the band and let it get tacky. Yes, you will probably get lash glue in your eyes the first few times you try this and yes, there will be tears. But it’s fine–lash glue is ophthalmologically tested to be eye safe. Make sure you add a bit more to the very top portion of the lash band, that way it sticks better to your own lashes. Then, wait between 30-60 seconds in order for the glue to become tacky before applying them.

4. Apply the lashes as close to the upper rim as possible. The easiest way to do this is to get a good view of the upper fold of skin. We recommend looking up into a mirror and using tweezers to push the falsies right up against your natural lashes. Place the middle down first, then secure the ends. If applying a full strip is too difficult for you, you can cut the lashes in half and apply both sides separately.

It’s as simple as that! If you want to see an in-depth visual of this method, then check out Leigh Dickson Artistry’s tutorial here.

