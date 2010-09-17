Fall Beauty Trend: Red Lips

This fall, red lips are hot hot hot, and there is a right red for everyone. If you are a super natural type of chickie, then go for a red lip stain or sheer red gloss. This way you can play with the red lip trend without having to fully commit to serious color. I love using Benefit Benetint to stain the lips, or Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Moisture Gloss in Cherry Crush for a sheer glossy red.

Photo: Luca Cannionieri

If you have more courage and know how to rock a red and totally embrace your inner diva, then choose moisturizing lipsticks in reds that will play up your skin tone. If you are fair then go for cherry reds that have blue undertones to them — try Clinique Different Lipstick in Angel Red. If you have medium skin, then true reds, like fire engine reds, are the way to go — try in Red. If you have darker skin, think blood reds and deeper shades like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Color Comfort Lip Color in Garnet.

Pair the red lip trend with a soft peachy cheek and a simple eye. I like to play up the eyes by adding just a hint of highlight under the brows and on the inner corners, and then a soft Bambi-brown eye shadow swept lightly across the lid and under the lower lash line. Finish off the look with black mascara.

