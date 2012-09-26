Fall’s Most Eye-Catching Looks, With Tips on How to Nail Each Trend

With each new season, there are a bevy of new trends to add to our beauty portfolios, leaving us with a ton of looks to lust after and new tricks to master. This fall 2012 season is no different, with rich jewel tones, sleek hair, proper ponytails and naked lashes all appearing on the runways. We saw beauty looks morph into balancing acts — instead of an all over color, makeup artists were choosing to apply product to either the lips or the eyes, leaving the rest of the face bare (even daring to leave the lashes sans mascara). Hair went one of two ways, either unraveling with loose waves and center parts or getting chic and sleek with almost wet updos.

But the trends that have stuck in our minds are the looks that really make a statement — the head turners, if you will. We worked with hairstylist Sean Gallagher of Sally Hershberger salon and makeup artist Eden Mills to break down some of this season’s biggest trends: wine lips, bold brows, slicked-back ponytails, loose 70’s waves, graphic liner and animal print nail art. We captured these trends for you at their finest, and also caught the experts mentioned above in the midst of completing each look and they willingly shared a few tips of their own. The lesson learned? Any trend can be mastered, the key is in putting a new spin on your old tricks.

