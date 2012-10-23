10 Fall Wedding Makeup Ideas From Pinterest For Any Bride

The makeup this fall is full of dark and dramatic colors with metallics and stained lips. If you’re getting married this season, these trends may be too harsh for your special day, especially if you try to do all trends at once. The trick is to pick one feature you want to highlight and leave the rest minimal. Dark wine stained lips would be gorgeous paired with a wedding dress (if you’re bold enough to try out the trend on your big day), but your eye makeup should remain neutral.

When it comes to planning your wedding, books and planners may be outdated as you can literally plan everything through Pinterest—from the layout and food to your hair and makeup. We found some of the best makeup looks from Pinterest that could work for a fall wedding. Still stumped on your wedding day makeup? Look no further than our slideshow above and take inspiration from these gorgeous makeup looks!