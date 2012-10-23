10 Fall Wedding Makeup Ideas From Pinterest For Any Bride

The makeup this fall is full of dark and dramatic colors with metallics and stained lips. If you’re getting married this season, these trends may be too harsh for your special day, especially if you try to do all trends at once. The trick is to pick one feature you want to highlight and leave the rest minimal. Dark wine stained lips would be gorgeous paired with a wedding dress (if you’re bold enough to try out the trend on your big day), but your eye makeup should remain neutral.
When it comes to planning your wedding, books and planners may be outdated as you can literally plan everything through Pinterest—from the layout and food to your hair and makeup. We found some of the best makeup looks from Pinterest that could work for a fall wedding. Still stumped on your wedding day makeup? Look no further than our slideshow above and take inspiration from these gorgeous makeup looks!
A dark red lipstick is always a classic. Photo via Pinterest.
This glamorous and classic makeup look can work for any season. Wear false eyelashes for extra glamour. Photo via Pinterest.
Blushed cheeks are in, pair them with a soft smokey eye and nude lips so your face doesn't look overdone. Photo via Pinterest.
Glowing skin and copper eyeshadow is beautiful, like on Charlize Theron. Photo via Pinterest.
Pair smokey eyes with pale pink lips and bold eyebrows. Photo via Pinterest.
Try a soft smokey eye with copper. Photo via Pinterest.
You can never go wrong with gold eyeshadow and luscious eyelashes. Photo via Pinterest.
This classic cat eye isn't too dramatic and the soft pink lips are great for your wedding day. Photo via Pinterest.
Try gold eye makeup with bright red lips for a look that's glamorous and sexy. Photo via Pinterest.
Try this fall's dark wine lip with neutral eye makeup, if you want to go for a bold yet on-trend wedding look. Photo via Pinterest