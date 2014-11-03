Fall Bridal Looks You Need to Bookmark

When it comes to weddings, it’s no secret that they take tons of planning. However, most of us girls can agree our hair and makeup are among the most crucial elements (next to our dress, of course). While many brides-to-be are continuously flipping through bridal magazines, and scrolling through Pinterest boards, we’re here to make things a little easier for you. We’ve gathered the best bridal beauty inspiration, straight from the runway. So, before you say “I do” this fall, be sure to take a look below!

Imaxtree

This look is perfect for any Fall wedding – a classic parted updo with just a wash of a berry lip.

Imaxtree

This updo is the perfect combination of elegant and girly, as the floral overlay adds the most feminine touch.

MORE: Wedding Hairstyles That Are Half-Up But Fully Beautiful

Imaxtree

This style is full of volume, and the feathered look brings even more texture. Plus, we can’t forget about the gorgeous bronze smokey eye.

Imaxtree

Neutral makeup is always a great choice when it comes to wedding makeup. Nothing emphasizes natural beauty like some lashes and a nude lip!

Imaxtree

For our brides who can’t get enough of the braid trend this Fall, this one’s for you. This voluminous braid is sure to make a statement as you make your way to the alter.

Imaxtree

Adding a crystal barrette to your updo is the easiest way to tie your look together (and the most glamorous).

MORE: 10 Wedding Updos From Pinterest

Imaxtree

If you’re a red lipstick lover, let it say “I do” for you. Wear your hair in a sleek top knot, and showcase your bold lips.

Imaxtree

From the gold headband, to the glowy skin, this look just screams “goddess,” which is what every woman should feel like on her wedding day!