Fall TV’s Most Anticipated Beauty Looks

Besides cliffhanging plots and characters to fall in love with, the new fall television shows bring us one other pleasure: beauty looks to strive for. Shows like Gossip Girl and Sex and the City have brought us into alternative worlds where hairstyles and heels rule supreme. The beauty inspirations we come to know become our best friends (we’ve all fantasized about being at brunch with Carrie and the girls or sitting on the steps of The Met with Blair and Serena) and our beauty looks can change based on what we see on the silver screen.

This fall, the new roundup of TV shows boasts some serious talent in the leading lady department. From Mindy Kaling playing the doctor version of herself on The Mindy Project to Emily VanCamp returning for a second season of Revenge, the lineup is sure to be looking gorgeous as ever. We can’t wait to see what new trends come out of the new series.

