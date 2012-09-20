StyleCaster
Fall TV’s Most Anticipated Beauty Looks

What's hot
Augusta Falletta
by
Besides cliffhanging plots and characters to fall in love with, the new fall television shows bring us one other pleasure: beauty looks to strive for. Shows like Gossip Girl and Sex and the City have brought us into alternative worlds where hairstyles and heels rule supreme. The beauty inspirations we come to know become our best friends (we’ve all fantasized about being at brunch with Carrie and the girls or sitting on the steps of The Met with Blair and Serena) and our beauty looks can change based on what we see on the silver screen.

This fall, the new roundup of TV shows boasts some serious talent in the leading lady department. From Mindy Kaling playing the doctor version of herself on The Mindy Project to Emily VanCamp returning for a second season of Revenge, the lineup is sure to be looking gorgeous as ever. We can’t wait to see what new trends come out of the new series.

Do you love a beauty trend that was inspired by a television show? Let us know in the comment section below! 

Images via IMDB 

AnnaSophia Robb has got some pretty expensive Manolos to fill, and we can't wait to see how The Carrie Diaries star looks in the new series, set in the '80s. 

666 Park Avenue, starring Rachael Taylor, is sure to bring us all kinds of vampy beauty. How killer is her lip color? 

Hayden Panettiere is going to bring the southern belle beauty in Nashville, premiering October 10th on ABC. 

Okay, this one's a little obvious, but we're excited to see the "beauty" half of Beauty and the Beast

Lucy Liu's new take on Sherlock Holmes is bound to be nothing short of gorgeous in Elementary

Made in Jersey, featuring a fashion-forward lawyer, is anything but Jersey Shore. 

Emily VanCamp, stunning as always, will return for season two of Revenge and it promises to be vengeful. 

