Shop the Trend: Graphic Liner for Fall

Danielle Pistono
Shop the Trend: Graphic Liner for Fall
All over the runways this past season we saw designers drawing attention to the eyes in quite the creative way. Graphic liner was an extremely popular style seen in many different shows. We saw designers feature models with eye liner designs that ranged from geometric shapes to thick, bold lines. As you know, eyeliner comes in three main formulas: gel, pencil and liquid. In order to achieve the graphic liner look, your best bet would be to try out a liquid liner. In this fall trend shopping guide, we rounded up the best liquid liners out there for you to try.

Anna Sui had models that sported a bright turquoise liner with a small dot detail under their eyes. You can try out a bright colored liner that goes well with your eyes to give them an extra pop. The models at the Altuzarra fashion show had a double liner look with a line along their eyelids and one above the crease of their lids. To achieve this look, you can try using a precision point liner to get perfectly straight lines on your eyes. Giorgio Armani went a sexier route at their show. The models’ eyes were more smudged and had a smokey effect.

Check out the slideshow to see which liquid liners are the best around to achieve the graphic liner look that is going to be hot this fall.

Click through to see which liners you need to add to your collection to get the graphic liner look!

Photo: Graphic by Rolando Robinson/Graphic by Rolando Robinson

(NARS Eyeliner Stilo, $27, Sephora.com)

(Kat Von D Autograph Eyeliner, $16, Sephora.com)

(Boots No7 Liquid Eyeliner, $8.99, Target.com)

(Blinc Liquid Eyeliner, $26, Sephora.com)

(Too Faced Starry-Eyed Liquid Eyeliner, $17.50, Sephora.com)

(Covergirl Line Exact Liquid Eyeliner, $6.24, Target.com)

(Lorac Front of the Line PRO, $23, Sephora.com)

(Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $20, Sephora.com)

(Benefit Magic Ink Liquid Eyeliner, $20, Sephora.com) 

(L'Oreal Lineur Intense, $8.49, Ulta.com)

(Maybelline Line Stiletto Ultimate Precision Liquid Eyeliner, $7.49, Ulta.com)

(Chantecaille Le Stylo, $30, Bloomingdales.com)

(Sephora Collection Glitter Eyeliner, $12, Sephora.com)

(Make Up For Ever Aqua Liner, $23, Sephora.com)

(NYX Super Fat Eye Marker, $9.99, Ulta.com)

(Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Liner, $18, Sephora.com)

(E.L.F. Liquid Eyeliner, $1, Eyeslipsface.com)

(MAC Superslick Liquid Eye Liner, $18.50, Maccosmetics.com)

(Revlon Colorstay Liquid Eye Liner, $4.99, Target.com)

(Palladio Eye Ink, $5.99, Ulta.com)

(Yves Saint Laurent Eyeliner Moire Liquid Eyeliner, $34, Bloomingdales.com)

(Smashbox Limitless Liquid Liner Pen, $22, Ulta.com)

(Physicians Formula Eye Definer Felt Tip Eye Marker, $5.99, Ulta.com)

(Clinique Eye Defining Liquid Liner, $15, Clinique.com)

(Guerlain Liquid Eyeliner, $36, Bloomingdales.com)

